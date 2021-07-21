July 21, 2021

  • 68°

Blotter: July 20

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Cheesemans General Store on Monday reported property damage in the 9800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

• Major Wire Screening on Monday reported a burglary in the 200 block of Peach Orchard Road. The total damage was estimated to be $5,300.

• A deputy was flagged down Monday and asked to assist with a disturbance in the 1400 block of North Main Street in China Grove.

• Century Complete on Monday reported building materials worth $155 were stolen from 1100 Silvertrace Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported a stolen license plate in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported fraud on his bank account totaling $1,900.

• Vickie Lynn Owings, 52, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Harold Fredrick Cook, 71, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Saturday accidentally discharged his rifle and struck himself in the hand in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Horah Street with an estimated loss of $550.

• A man reported that he sold a phone to a man who gave him counterfeit money. When he realized the money was counterfeit, the man chased them with his vehicle, a Crown Victoria, and rammed the other person’s vehicle, a U-Haul truck, several times while they were on Jake Alexander Boulevard. The driver of the U-Haul gave a different story, saying the two were in rival gangs in jail and that the Crown Victoria driver wanted to fight.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 500 block of East Council Street.

• Big Lots on Sunday reported a person stole $49 in candy bars from its store in the 700 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported a $100 bicycle was stolen from the 1400 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A person reported an air conditioning unit was stolen Monday from the 100 block of East Fisher Street. The total value was estimated at $5,000.

• Andrew Joseph Ketchie, 30, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Renard Leval Bennett, 50, was charged Sunday with felony larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Charlotte firm delivers report showing racial issues exist among Salisbury police officers, recommends changes

Elections

New county board of elections members sworn in until 2023; board to select early voting plan at August meeting

News

Livingstone hoping to raise $100,000 for athletics projects via golf tournament

High School

Major state high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed

Crime

Blotter: July 20

Local

Millbridge Speedway events to be shown on DIRTVision

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Driver shuts down High Point

Nation/World

Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall

Nation/World

Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast

Nation/World

Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster

Nation/World

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: ‘Best day ever!’

Coronavirus

Novant doctor encourages vaccinations, says average hospitalization age now 47

Local

City’s finance director takes new job; interim named

Crime

Salisbury Police looking for suspect who stole car during test drive

Local

Commissioners renew plans to transform West End Plaza into agricultural center, meeting hall

Business

Imperial Supplies celebrates opening of larger distribution center

Elections

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd says government is ‘root of all evil,’ assistance makes it rational for people to stay home

High School

High school soccer: Two Salisbury grads in action tonight

Local

Council to meet in-person, hear report on diversity, equity in Salisbury Police Department

Coronavirus

County records 314th COVID-19 death

Ask Us

Ask Us: Are veterans who received shots at Salisbury VA eligible for COVID-19 vaccine lottery?

Local

Historic district home declared ‘total loss’ after fire

Crime

Target in Statesville Boulevard shooting also charged for possessing firearm as convicted felon

Crime

Man charged with racing on the interstate, taking deputies on chase while impaired