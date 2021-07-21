July 21, 2021

  • 88°
Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation's largest commercial real estate developers, plans on building a 755,928-square-foot logistics center called Metro63 off exit 63 near I-85 in Kannapolis.

Massive logistics center Metro63 planned for 94-acre property in Kannapolis

By Ben Stansell

Published 11:35 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Staff Report
news@salisburypost.com

KANNAPOLIS — A mammoth logistics center is coming to Kannapolis.

The city on Wednesday morning announced that Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers, has purchased 94 acres of property near Interstate 85 at Lane Street, off exit 63. The land will be transformed into a 755,928-square-foot logistics center called Metro63.

“This development is an opportunity to bring more jobs to our city,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said in a statement. “This site is ideally situated for a logistics company as it is convenient to the Charlotte and Piedmont Triad regions and all of the assets a firm needs to be successful. We look forward to assisting Trammell Crow Company in finding the best employers and companies for this development in the months ahead.”

The large speculative development will be built to house a wide variety of logistics users. It will include a cross-dock configuration maximizing the number of inbound outbound doors in the facility, 190 truck courts, 172 trailer drops, 490 parking spaces and 10 acres of auxiliary parking for additional trailers and cars. Construction is expected to begin this month. The building will likely be ready to open in August 2022.

“While TCC develops several product types across its logistics platform, we particularly noted demand indicators for large cross-dock facilities, like Metro63, that serve both the local Charlotte and regional populations, including the Triad, the Triangle, Wilmington, Asheville, and Richmond, Va.,” Woody Coley, Senior Vice President for TCC, said in a statement. “We could not have advanced our progress on Metro63 without great collaboration with the City of Kannapolis, Cabarrus County and a local team including Avison Young, OAK Engineering, Samet Corporation, Merriman Schmitt Architects, Nexsen-Pruet and other local consultants.”

Metro63 is located less than half a mile from I-85 and 25 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte. The site is within a 35-minute drive of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

More information about the site can be found online at www.metro63logisticscenter.com.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Massive logistics center Metro63 planned for 94-acre property in Kannapolis

Local

Charlotte firm delivers report showing racial issues exist among Salisbury police officers, recommends changes

Elections

New county board of elections members sworn in until 2023; board to select early voting plan at August meeting

News

Livingstone hoping to raise $75,000 for athletics projects via golf tournament

High School

Major state high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed

Crime

Blotter: July 20

Local

Millbridge Speedway events to be shown on DIRTVision

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Driver shuts down High Point

Nation/World

Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall

Nation/World

Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast

Nation/World

Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster

Nation/World

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: ‘Best day ever!’

Coronavirus

Novant doctor encourages vaccinations, says average hospitalization age now 47

Local

City’s finance director takes new job; interim named

Crime

Salisbury Police looking for suspect who stole car during test drive

Local

Commissioners renew plans to transform West End Plaza into agricultural center, meeting hall

Business

Imperial Supplies celebrates opening of larger distribution center

Elections

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd says government is ‘root of all evil,’ assistance makes it rational for people to stay home

Local

Council to meet in-person, hear report on diversity, equity in Salisbury Police Department

High School

High school soccer: Two Salisbury grads in action tonight

Coronavirus

County records 314th COVID-19 death

Ask Us

Ask Us: Are veterans who received shots at Salisbury VA eligible for COVID-19 vaccine lottery?

Local

Historic district home declared ‘total loss’ after fire

Crime

Target in Statesville Boulevard shooting also charged for possessing firearm as convicted felon