Area Sports Briefs: Kannapolis wins series with Randolph County

From staff reports

A brilliant pitching performance by Michael Gracer lifted Kannapolis to a 5-1 win against Randolph County on Wednesday at Northwest Cabarrus High.

The victory gave Kannapolis a 2-0 triumph in the best-of-three Area III semifinal series.

Kannapolis beat Randolph 18-16 in 10 innings on Cale Oehler’s two-run homer in an incredible game on Tuesday at McCrary Park that was going to take a lot out steam out oof the losing team.

Gracer (5-1) went the distance and shut out Randolph until the seventh. He ended the game with his eighth strikeout.

Kannapolis gave him early run support, with two in the second and three in the third.

Oehler had two hits. Oehler, Blake Anderson, Chase Ervin and Brody Nelson drove in runs. Jake Dameron had a double.

Kannapolis will play at Rowan on Saturday in the Area III championship game. Both teams have qualified for the state tournament in Cherryville.

Randolph (15-7) is down, but not out and will be back in action when it hosts the Mid-Atlantic Regional.

•••

Dylan Driver shut out High Point for 6 2/3 innings on Tuesday as Rowan rolled 6-0 in the opening game of the Area III semifinal series.

Kaleb Burleyson relieved Driver and got the final out.

Logan Rogers homered and Peyton Summerall had two-run single.

HS soccer

The East and West All-Stars battled to a 1-all tie in Wednesday’s soccer game in Greensboro.

Salisbury’s Piper Muire and Lillie Rusher played for the West squad.

HS football

The West All-Stars took a 7-0 defensive struggle in Wednesday’s East-West All-Star Game.

Salisbury defensive lineman Zae Clay helped the West team win.

Jacob Booker (A.L. Brown) made five tackles for the West, whiele Kristian Lyons (Davie) made three.

Neither team scored in the first half.

Hezekia Newby broke the tie in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. The score came after a 38-yard pass from Brody Whitson to Caleb Borders.

Lady Legion

Rowan County lost 7-1 to Mint Hill on Wednesday in the playoffs to end the Senior team’s season.

Makayla Johnson had two hits for Rowan, while Ellie Wilhelm scored the only run.

•••

Davidson County rolled 10-0 against Kannapolis.

College running

Catawba cross country and track and field runner Tom Joyce has been named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. The senior is a repeat selection from a year ago.

Showcase baseball

Chance Mako (East Rowan) pitched a five-inning one-hitter for the South Charlotte Panthers 2023 team.

College football

CJ Cain (Carson, Catawba) has been named offensive line coach at Stonehill College.

•••

Catawba named Alan Alford and Steven Thurston as co-MVPs for the 2021 season.

Local golf

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’Flight player was David Schenk with a net of 69.62.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Whitaker with a net of 66.12.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ken Safrit with a net of 67.11.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Tony Labarbera with a net of 65.67.

Larry Petrea shot a 78 for low gross and Labarbera won low net score.

Racing

Millbridge Speedway — the premier dirt track in the country for Outlaw Karts and Micro-Sprints — will have its weekly racing broadcast live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene. The speedway’s Tuesday and Wednesday night programs, 10 Saturday shows, and special Micro-Sprint and Midget events presented by DIRTVision will all be included in the annual and monthly FAST PASS subscriptions.

“I’m excited for this new platform to showcase the young talent at Millbridge,” said Ashly Burnett, Millbridge Speedway co-owner. “Not only are we in the racing business, we’re race fans. I’m really excited to be on the same platform as series like DIRTcar and the World of Outlaws. I think that will bring us in a new spotlight and put us in front of new fans.”

The partnership kicks off with the Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28, shows at the track — featuring the Cadet, Beginner, Box Stock and Open divisions on Tuesday, and the Jr. Wing, Intermediate and Wing 600 classes on Wednesday.

College hoops

Catawba announced Larry McLeod and Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) as basketball MVPs.