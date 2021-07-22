Education briefs: Catawba College celebrates first MBA program graduates

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s inaugural class of MBA graduates will be completing their course requirements this month with a reception to commemorate the event on July 27, 2021.

“We are incredibly proud of this first class of MBA graduates,” Graduate adviser and program coordinator Erike Hake said. “They persevered during the additional challenges the COVID pandemic brought us and achieved their goal.”

The Ralph W. Ketner School of Business at Catawba College launched its masters in business administration program with a specialization in general management in the fall of 2020. The 33-credit hour online program caters to the working adult and can be completed in three semesters or one calendar year. Full-time students are able to begin in the summer or fall terms. Students may also choose to pursue their graduate degree on a part time basis and may begin their coursework in the summer, fall, or winter terms.

“I look forward to celebrating with our first group of MBA graduates next week,” said Provost Constance Rogers-Lowery. “This is a milestone moment for our graduates and for Catawba College.”

The ceremony will include a reception in the Ketner Hall Atrium. Catawba College President David Nelson and Provost Rogers-Lowery will address the graduates and guests.

Local Crosby Scholars adviser named registrar at Pfeiffer

Robin Listerman, a senior adviser for the Crosby Scholars Program of Rowan County, has been named registrar at Pfeiffer University.

Pfeiffer began her new role on July 1. The Office of the Registrar is custodian to student records, academic policies and enrollment.

Listerman’s appointment was approved by Pfeiffer President Scott Bullard on the recommendation of Pfeiffer Provost Daniel Mynatt. Michael Thompson, who served as interim provost during the previous year, also recommended Listerman.

“I am excited to be appointed the university’s registrar,” Listerman said in a news release. “I am most grateful to my colleagues for their support and encouragement throughout my tenure at Pfeiffer. In my new role, I look forward to working directly with students from matriculation to graduation, while building relationships and providing guidance to assist them on their Pfeiffer journey.”

Listerman graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in textile and apparel management. She received her master of business administration from Pfeiffer. She teaches in the First Year Seminar, coordinates the Capitol Hill Internship Program, and serves on various academic committees.

North Hills earns high marks on year-end tests

SALISBURY – The 2020-21 school year was tough for everyone, especially students, but North Hills Christian School worked hard to keep students in school, five days per week.

After crunching the numbers, having students on campus proved successful during End-of-Year testing, especially in lower and middle school divisions. NHCS students between third and eighth grades scored 3-4 grades higher, on average, than their current grades. The average score of NHCS 8th and 9th graders on the PreACT 8/9 exceeded the national average in every category.

North Hills Christian School tests students using the standardized TerraNova test, which is an achievement test commonly given to students in grades K-8. It measures achievement in reading, language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, vocabulary, spelling, and other areas. 8th-11th grades are given the PreACT 8/9, PreACT, and ACT tests. NHCS currently only tests 3rd-11th grade students.

North Hills Christian School serves the greater Rowan County area to provide Christian education, in person, five days per week. NHCS is fully accredited by Cognia, formerly the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), an internationally respected organization that is recognized by the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education.