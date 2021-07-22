Letter: Thanks for a great Farmers Day
July, typical, tepid day Saturday in “the Grove.”
Under a tree, catching a welcomed breeze families sat. Listening to the music, children, young and old folks admiring the vendors, farm equipment, smelling the food and just feeling blessed for being a part of this small Southern town of China Grove.
Thank you town hall, city, fire, police, volunteers and anyone else who helped with “know-how” and lots of work to orchestrate the week of Farmers Day.
A great memory.
— Mitzi Laubscher
China Grove
