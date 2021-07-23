College football: 2021 schedules for Catawba, Livingstone
Livingstone
Sept. 4 — Clark Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 — at Savannah St., 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 — at Allen, 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 — Bowie State, 4 p.m.
Oct. 2 — at Elizabeth City State, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 — St. Augustine’s, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 — Shaw, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 — at Winston-Salem State, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 — at Fayetteville State, 2 p.m.
Nov. 6— at JC Smith, 1 p.m.
Catawba
Sept. 4 — Erskine, 1 p.m.
Sept. 11 — Winston-Salem State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 — Barton, 1 p.m.
Sept. 25 — at Wingate, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 — Limestone, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Carson-Newman, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 — at Newberry, 4 p.m.
Oct. 23 — at Mars Hill, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 — Tusculum, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 — UVa-Wise, 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 — at Lenoir-Rhyne, 1 p.m.
High school football: 2021 schedules
