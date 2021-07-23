July 23, 2021

  • 84°

High school football: 2021 schedules

By Post Sports

Published 1:37 am Friday, July 23, 2021

2021 schedules

A.L. Brown

Aug. 20 — at North Meck

Aug. 27 —  Sun Valley

Sept. 3 —  at Rocky River

Sept. 10 — Open

Sept. 17 — at Hickory Ridge

Sept. 24 — Lake Norman

Oct. 1 — at Cox Mill

Oct. 8 — West Cabarrus

Oct. 15 — South Iredell

Oct. 22 — at Mooresville

Oct. 29 — Concord

Carson

Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)

Aug. 20 — Statesville

Aug. 27 — at Mount Pleasant

Sept. 3 — South Stanly

Sept. 10 — at Robinson

Sept. 17 — West Rowan

Sept. 24 — Open

Oct. 1 — Concord

Oct. 8 — at NW Cabarrus

Oct. 15 — East Rowan

Oct. 22 — at Central Cabarrus

Oct. 29 — at South Rowan

Davie

Aug. 20 — Mooresville

Aug. 27 — at West Rowan

Sept. 3 — North Davidson

Sept. 10 — Open

Sept. 17 — at R.J. Reynolds

Sept. 24 — East Forsyth

Oct. 1 — at Reagan

Oct. 8 — at Mount Tabor

Oct. 15 — West Forsyth

Oct. 22 — Parkland

Oct. 29 — at Glenn

East Rowan

Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)

Aug. 20 — North Rowan

Aug. 27 — at North Stanly

Sept. 3 — at Salisbury

Sept. 10 — North Davidson

Sept. 17 — Concord

Sept. 24 — NW Cabarrus

Oct. 1 — Open

Oct. 8 — at Central Cabarrus

Oct. 15 — at Carson

Oct. 22 — South Rowan

Oct. 29 — West Rowan

Mooresville

Aug. 20 — at Davie

Aug. 27 — Hough

Sept. 3 — at West Rowan

Sept. 10 — Open

Sept. 17 — Cox Mill

Sept. 24 — at Hickory Ridge

Oct.  1 — Providence

Oct. 8 — South Iredell

Oct. 15 — at West Cabarrus

Oct. 22 — A.L. Brown

Oct. 29 — at Lake Norman

North Rowan

Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)

Aug. 20 — at East Rowan

Aug. 27 — South Rowan

Sept. 3 — at North Stanly

Sept. 10 — West Rowan

Sept. 17 — South Davidson

Sept. 24 — at Thomasville

Oct. 1 — at East Davidson

Oct. 8 —  Open

Oct. 15 — West Davidson

Oct. 22 — Lexington

Oct. 29 — at Salisbury

Salisbury

Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree

Aug. 20 — at West Rowan

Aug. 27 —  at Polk County

Sept. 3 — East Rowan

Sept. 10 — South Rowan

Sept. 17 — Thomasville

Sept. 24 — at West Davidson

Oct. 1 — South Davidson

Oct. 8 — at East Davidson

Oct. 15 — Lexington

Oct. 22 — Open

Oct. 29 — North Rowan

South Rowan

Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)

Aug. 20 — Parkland

Aug. 27 —  at North Rowan

Sept. 3 — Robinson

Sept. 10 — at Salisbury

Sept. 17 — NW Cabarrus

Sept. 24 — at West Rowan

Oct. 1 — Central Cabarrus

Oct. 8 — at Concord

Oct. 15 — Open

Oct. 22 — at East Rowan

Oct. 29 — Carson

West Rowan

Aug. 13 — Rowan County Jamboree (at Salisbury)

Aug. 20 — Salisbury

Aug. 27 — Davie

Sept. 3 —  Mooresville

Sept. 10 — at North Rowan

Sept. 17 — at Carson

Sept. 24 — South Rowan

Oct. 1 — NW Cabarrus

Oct. 8 — Open

Oct. 15 —  Central Cabarrus

Oct. 22 — at Concord

Oct. 29 — at East Rowan

