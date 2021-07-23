July 23, 2021

  • 84°

High school sports oversight revamp clears another state panel

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 23, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Legislation to replace the North Carolina High School Athletic Association with a new commission to administer interscholastic sports advanced through another Senate committee on Thursday.

The Senate Finance Committee recommended the measure, which would create a panel of 17 educators, athletic directors and coaches chosen by the governor and legislative leaders called the North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission. An education committee approved the bill on Wednesday.

Starting in fall 2022, the commission would carry out public high school athlete eligibility requirements already being set by the State Board of Education. It would also adopt and enforce game rules and officiating and sportsmanship standards. Private schools could no longer participate in public school championships, as a few do now.

Republicans authoring the measure say the dramatic overhaul is needed because the nonprofit association isn’t accountable to the public in its decision-making and its finances.

Bill supporters have expressed frustration with eligibility and disciplinary appeals and monetary penalties assessed to schools, even as the NCHSAA reported net assets of $42 million last year.
Some Democratic lawmakers said the legislation goes too far by effectively eliminating the independent nonprofit NCHSAA, which started in 1913.

NCHSAA leaders have pushed backed against the legislation, saying the association’s finances are reasonable and recent changes have been made to financially benefit its over 420 member schools. Association Commissioner Que Tucker said this week that the proposal would insert politics into high school athletics.

The Senate Rules Committee would be the bill’s last stop before reaching the chamber floor. That won’t happen until early next month at the earliest, because the Senate isn’t holding recorded votes next week.

Any final bill would have to clear the Senate and House before going to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

A year after removal, ‘Fame’ Confederate monument relocated to new home

Local

Photo gallery: ‘Fame’ relocation complete

Local

‘Fame’ Confederate monument being moved to North Lee Street cemetery today

Business

Troyer’s Country Market closing because of staff shortages, deal to sell building

Local

Builders interested in Spencer-owned residential properties

Local

Local wildlife biologist wins state award for private land conservation efforts

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Inaugural Paint the Pavement project postponed due to paint shortages

Coronavirus

Major NC hospitals to order staff to get vaccine

High School

High school sports oversight revamp clears another state panel

Elections

McCrory wants three GOP primary debates in Senate race

College

College coaches working to learn impact of endorsement deals on recruiting

Local

City council tables issue of allowing golf carts on public roads

College

Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball players say activism got them kicked off team

Crime

Blotter: Man robs East Innes Circle K at gunpoint

Crime

District Attorney clears deputies in shooting investigation from February chase

Local

Salisbury Police detective receives state Gang Investigators Association Award

Education

Change in state COVID-19 guidance gives school district freedom on masking

Local

Community shows outpouring of support for young Rowan County softball player

Business

With 21 teams competing and plenty of vendors, Dragon Boat Festival looks to make a splash Saturday

Local

Advance construction for downtown Salisbury paving starts Monday, will last three weeks

Education

Shoutouts: Helen S. and Julius L. Goldman Scholarships awarded to two graduates

Education

Education briefs: Catawba College celebrates first MBA program graduates

Local

City lifts historic landmark moratorium after approving clarifying changes