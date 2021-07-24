July 25, 2021

American Legion baseball: Carson wins pool, rolls into semifinals

By Post Sports

Published 7:22 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Carson went 3-0 in pool play in the Junior Legion State Tournament.

Carson finished off its pool run with a 13-3, six-inning romp against Davidson County on Saturday at Holt-Moffitt Field.

Hayden Simmerson went 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Cameron Burleyson had three hits and three RBIs. Keegan Barger scored four runs, while Emory Taylor scored three.

Casey Crawford and Gage Trexler did the pitching.

Carson (23-2) plays in a semifinal against Cherryville on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Finch Field.

