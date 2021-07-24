July 24, 2021

Little League softball: Rowan wins regional opener

By Post Sports

Published 1:37 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021

Staff report

WARNER-ROBINS, Ga. — Reese Poole struck out 11 batters as Rowan Little League’s 12U softball team won its Southeast Regional opener on Saturday.

Rowan took charge with a four-run first inning.

Jordan Dry and Kaylee Furr hit triples for Rowan.

Rowan plays  the Tennessee champs at noon on Sunday.

