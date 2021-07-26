July 26, 2021

  • 79°

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking and entering, burglary tools

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 26, 2021

SALISBURY – A man was charged with felony property crimes on Friday in connection to an incident earlier this month.

Michael Wayne Horne, a 39-year-old Salisbury resident, was charged with felony breaking and or entering, felony larceny after breaking and or entering and felony possession of burglary tools.

According to a warrant for Horne’s arrest, he allegedly broke into a building at 200 Peach Orchard Road, a facility owned by Major Wire Screening. He allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of equipment and materials from the building, including three nail guns, a plasma cutter, a reciprocating saw, copper sheets, electrical wire and hand tools.

He was allegedly found in possession of  a bag containing pry bars and bolt cutters. The date of offenses listed on the arrest warrant is a range from July 17 to July 19.

Horne was taken to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $10,000 bond.

In other crime reports:

• David Matthew Hearne, 36, of China Grove was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises on Saturday in connection to an April incident. He was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. He was placed at Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

• Larry Parks Sr., 70, of Salisbury was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun on Saturday. Parks allegedly shoved the victim against a wall and pointed a gun at her.

• There were three arrests related to shoplifting from Walmart on Friday, resulting in charges of shoplifting/concealment of goods, misdemeanor larceny and larceny by changing price tag. Items stolen included a pregnancy test, clothes, whitening strips, sticky notes and masking tape.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Police ask for help finding robbery suspect

Local

Three Rivers Land Trust finalizes deal to double size nature preserve in Spencer

Local

Spin Doctors announced as headlining band for 2021 Cheerwine Festival

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about Hoffner murder case, ‘Fame’ location

Local

Cornhole tournament at New Sarum Brewery brings out Panthers fans, raises money for charity

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking and entering, burglary tools

Nation/World

Senators race to overcome final snags in infrastructure deal

Crime

Child killed in Monroe drive-by shooting; 1 arrested

Local

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s Dragon Boat race returns after year hiatus

Local

Marker commemorating Jim Crow-era lynchings in Rowan County, racial injustice required years of work

Local

Identified Marine was a Salisbury native, served in WWII

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees COVID-19 cases coming more quickly, remains in middle tier for community spread

Cleveland

Cleveland plans to build walking trail, community barn quilt mural

High School

High school athletics: Male Athlete of the Year Walker in league of once-in-a-generation players

Business

Young entrepreneur learns lesson of responsibility by raising quail, selling eggs

Lifestyle

Historic McCanless House sold, buyers plan on converting home into events venue

Lifestyle

Library’s Summer Reading Week 10 has virtual storytime, last chance to log hours

Coronavirus

Positive COVID test knocks DeChambeau out of Olympics

College

College football: North grad Delaney ready for next challenges at Johnson C. Smith

College

Fishing: Carson grad Bauer signs with CVCC

Business

Biz Roundup: City of Salisbury brings back in-person community resource fair

Nation/World

States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge

Nation/World

Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support

Nation/World

French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate