July 26, 2021

  • 79°

Junior Legion baseball: Carson’s run ends

By Post Sports

Published 1:16 am Monday, July 26, 2021

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Carson lost 10-4 to Cherryville on Sunday in the semifinals of the Junior Legion baseball state tournament.

Cherryville took a 5-3 lead to the seventh inning at Finch Field and scored five times in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Connor Rayfield drove in two runs for Carson, which went unbeaten in pool play to advance to the semis.

Emory Taylor pitched into the seventh for Carson (23-3).

Ethan Guy had five of Cherryville’s 17 hits. Carson was held to five hits.

In the other semifinal, Matthews beat High Point 6-3.

 

