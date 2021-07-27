July 27, 2021

  • 72°

Little League softball: Big one for Rowan on Tuesday morning

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Staff report

WARNER ROBINS, Ga — Rowan Little League and Chesterfield Little League of Midlothian, Virginia, are the two remaining undefeated teams in the 12U Southeast Regional.

They’ll clash at 10 a.m. today in the winners bracket final. The winner of that game advances to Wednesday’s championship tussle and will be assured of a spot in the upcoming Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C. With no international entries this year due to COVID concerns, the top two from each of five USA regions will make up the 10-team World Series field.

The loser of this morning’s Rowan-Virginia game is still alive, but would have to win at 4:30 p.m. against either Georgia or South Carolina to reach the championship game.

Georgia and South Carolina have a loss apiece and will meet in a 1 p.m. elimination game.

Rowan and Virginia are 2-0.  South Carolina eliminated Tennessee on Monday, while Georgia knocked out West Virginia. Florida was ousted on Sunday.

Rowan topped Tennessee 7-2 on Sunday to stay in the winners bracket.

Reese Poole struck out nine and put zeroes on the scoreboard after Tennessee took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first.

Rowan grabbed the lead in the third. Leisha Carter’s RBI single tied the game. Eva Shue’s double gave Rowan a 3-2 edge.

Rowan got some breathing room with a three-run sixth. Shue singled in a run, and Leah Troutman knocked in two to make it 6-2.

Myla McNeely went 3-for-3 and scored two runs. Carter, Shue and Troutman had two hits each. Rowan had 11 hits.

Tennessee had five hits and made five errors.

