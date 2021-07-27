State briefs: Woman accused of taking baby to break-in

MARION (AP) — A North Carolina woman is accused of taking her 7-month-old son to a break-in, where she was found with a number of items and pills, a sheriff’s deputy said.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said multiple charges were filed against Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel, 28, of Marion, including breaking and entering and child abuse, news outlets reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in Marion on June 21 after a report of a break-in. The sheriff’s office said deputies found Reel at the scene and found she had stolen medication, a power saw, coins, knives, socks and jewelry. Deputies say she had her son with her, and she had pills in her possession, the sheriff’s office said.

Reel is also charged with larceny after breaking and entering, and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. She is jailed on a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

Three arrested after 14 dogs seized

SUPPLY (AP) — Three people have been arrested after 14 neglected dogs were seized from a home, and four more dogs were found dead inside, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The animal protective services branch of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted to its Facebook page that Todd Eric Morris, 55, Margie Renee Fowler-Morris, 50, and John William Thomas Fowler. 23, each are charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty. All three are from Supply.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers from the service responding to a call on Monday of dogs running free found some of them in poor condition and alerted the director, who obtained a search warrant.

Fourteen dogs described as living in “deplorable conditions” were removed from the home and are being cared for, the sheriff’s office said. Four dogs were found dead inside the home, according to the news release.

All three people are being held in the Brunswick County jail under a $25,000 secured bond each. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

Man drowns after disappearing from campsite

EVERGREEN (AP) — A North Carolina man has drowned after he disappeared from a campsite overnight, according to a sheriff’s office.

A news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent on Tuesday morning to a campsite at Lumber River Campground in Evergreen. The sheriff’s office said Brian Thomas Lynch, 36, of Shallotte, was camping at a site near some water, and was last seen by a fellow camper at around 1 a.m.

Lynch was reported missing after he didn’t appear at the campsite in the morning. The sheriff’s office says Lynch’s body was found in some water. No other details were available, including a cause of death.

Currituck-Knotts Island ferry run stops for staffing storage

CURRITUCK (AP) — The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry service is being suspended to alleviate a staffing shortage at the Hatteras terminal, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division.

In a news release, the division said the Currituck-Knotts Island route will resume its scheduled service on July 31.

Earlier this year, the department said its ferry service was facing a shortage of deck hands, seamen and captains. The Virginian-Pilot reported in the spring that there is often a waiting list to get a ferry job. But this year the service needs to fill an expanded summer schedule

Jed Dixon, deputy director of the North Carolina Ferry Division, said the pandemic prevented an annual job fair that typically helps recruit enough employees. But he said that people could simply be choosing other careers.

North Carolina operates 22 ferries on seven routes, and officials say about 2 million people ride the vessels each year. In April, the ferry service said it needed roughly 20 more employees.