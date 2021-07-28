July 28, 2021

Blotter: Shooters mistakenly fire bullets into woman’s West Kerr Street house

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:30 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021

SALISBURY — A woman’s house was shot five times on Tuesday in an incident intended for her neighbor, according to Salisbury Police.

The incident occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Tuesday after a man who lives in the 700 block of West Kerr Street arrived home from work. Shortly afterward, someone shot several bullets into his neighbor’s home.

Police recovered five shell casings from the scene of the shooting, said Lt. Justin Crews. The man told police the bullets were intended for him.

No one was injured in the incident. No arrests have been made.

Crews said the shooting occurred because of a prior, unpleasant encounter.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Tuesday reported a weed eater worth $250 was stolen from the 200 block of American Drive.

• A man on Thursday reported the larceny of items worth $100 in the 1800 block of First Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Dicks Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported someone shoplifted items with a value of $1,150 from the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• Taylor Rowan Timm, 24, was charged Monday with financial card fraud.

• Adam Tyler Lloyd, 25, was charged Tuesday with felony breaking and entering motor vehicles.

• Robert Nakim Ausbrooks, 36, was charged Tuesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Brian Craig Graham, 44, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

