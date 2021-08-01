Letter: Glad to see ‘Fame’ in better location, community compromise

Thank you, Natalie Anderson, for your coverage of the “Fame” monument being relocated to the cemetery. I apologize to you and the Salisbury Post for not making my position clear on the relocation of the “Fame” monument to the Old Lutheran Cemetery on North Lee Street. I am delighted to see the angel now in a better location.

Natalie did share correctly that I grew up in Salisbury many years (77), saw the monument most days and only saw an angel carrying a soldier. Only many years later did I read the base under “Fame” stating it was a memorial to Confederate soldiers of Rowan and realized how my many friends of another race may have viewed it.

A second point is that I am glad to see a city government and a diverse community compromise and come together unlike no other community. It learned and shared what is taught in the Bible, to love your neighbors as yourselves.

Thank you, Natalie, for making that appear as one of the aims of your article as I read it. Let’s pray we all continue in this direction.

— Wade Rouzer

Salisbury