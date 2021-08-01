Letter: Salisbury lost one of loveliest treasures

Recently, Salisbury lost one of its loveliest treasures. The passing of Carolyn Hurley will leave a huge void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her.

A true southern lady, Carolyn and her husband, Gordon, quietly supported many wonderful causes in our community.

In addition to helping to found Hurley Park, she was involved in many charitable organizations which impacted the lives on thousands of our citizens.

Those of us who knew Carolyn well and called her a good friend will miss her. Those of us who did not know Carolyn will surely benefit from her many contributions to our community.

— Ronnie and Janis Smith

Salisbury