Morgan Watts column: Upcoming small ruminant events

By Morgan Watts

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Join us from 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 3 for our first Piedmont Small Ruminant meeting of 2021.

The meeting will take place at the Iredell County Center at 444 Bristol Dr. in Statesville. Please register to attend so we have an accurate headcount for food. The admission fee of $5 will be due at the door to help with the cost of dinner. You can register by emailing amwatts@ncsu.edu or through Eventbrite or go to go.ncsu.edu/smallruminantmeetingtickets

Join us Nov. 20 for the Production for Profit Workshop Series.

This workshop will include both classroom sessions and hands-on experience on a producer’s operation. This free event will cover tools and management principles needed to improve productivity and profitability of small ruminant operations. Recent investments in North Carolina meat processors have resulted in increased slaughter capacity and demand for small ruminants. Opportunities exist to expand small ruminant production to meet this market demand. Join us to learn more about optimizing management strategies to achieve greater production.

Tentative Schedule

Production for Profit Workshop

• Nov. 20

• 10 a.m.-noon: Classroom session

Principles of genetic selection and nutritional management for improving small ruminant enterprise productivity and profitability

• Location: Piedmont Research Station, 8530 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury

• Noon: Lunch

• 1 p.m.: Farm tour and hands-on workshop at Back Creek Angus (Hamptons)

• 3 p.m.: Concluding remarks and evaluations

To register, go to go.ncsu.edu/productionforprofit20

For question about either workshop or to have the registration links emailed to you, contact Morgan Watts at 704-216-8970 or amwatts@ncsu.edu.

Morgan Watts is livestock agent with the Rowan County Extension.