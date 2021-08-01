August 2, 2021

  • 82°

Morgan Watts column: Upcoming small ruminant events

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 1, 2021

By Morgan Watts
N.C. Cooperative Extension

Join us from 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 3 for our first Piedmont Small Ruminant meeting of 2021.

The meeting will take place at the Iredell County Center at 444 Bristol Dr. in Statesville. Please register to attend so we have an accurate headcount for food. The admission fee of $5 will be due at the door to help with the cost of dinner. You can register by emailing amwatts@ncsu.edu or through Eventbrite or go to go.ncsu.edu/smallruminantmeetingtickets

Join us Nov. 20 for the Production for Profit Workshop Series.

This workshop will include both classroom sessions and hands-on experience on a producer’s operation. This free event will cover tools and management principles needed to improve productivity and profitability of small ruminant operations. Recent investments in North Carolina meat processors have resulted in increased slaughter capacity and demand for small ruminants. Opportunities exist to expand small ruminant production to meet this market demand. Join us to learn more about optimizing management strategies to achieve greater production.

Tentative Schedule

Production for Profit Workshop

• Nov. 20

• 10 a.m.-noon: Classroom session

Principles of genetic selection and nutritional management for improving small ruminant enterprise productivity and profitability

• Location: Piedmont Research Station, 8530 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury

• Noon: Lunch

• 1 p.m.: Farm tour and hands-on workshop at Back Creek Angus (Hamptons)

• 3 p.m.: Concluding remarks and evaluations

To register, go to go.ncsu.edu/productionforprofit20

For question about either workshop or to have the registration links emailed to you, contact Morgan Watts at 704-216-8970 or amwatts@ncsu.edu.

Morgan Watts is livestock agent with the Rowan County Extension.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Education

Turbyfill remembered for years working to help students

Local

Blotter: Shots fired when motorcycle club tries to kick member out

Local

City Council to consider 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

Nation/World

Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

Crime

Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

Crime

Report: Young child among 3 shot in road rage shooting

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Britton Village apartment complex be complete?

Nation/World

DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with 15 counts of sexually exploiting of minor

Local

Salisbury will make history with installation of marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Local

More than 100 years later, family of World War I veteran receives medals, honors on his behalf

Local

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for Reaper’s Realm rezoning application

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in county grow to 316 as Delta variant spreads

Local

David Freeze: More than expected from western heat

Business

Opening of State Employees’ Credit Union is the fulfillment of a vision for Mary Ponds, Granite Quarry

Local

Swimming: Salisbury native DeSorbo coaching in Olympics

Local

‘Mr. Robert’ retires after 24 years serving children

Lifestyle

Library’s summer reading clock winding down

College

Catawba athletics: Busy fall planned

Local

Community Care Clinic receives grant that will improve its diagnostic capabilities

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber unveils theme for Total Resource Campaign

Elections

Candidates for local, state races talk with voters at Sloan Park

Education

Summer institute teachers receive $5,000 stipends, eligible for more bonuses

Nation/World

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year