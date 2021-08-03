August 3, 2021

Back to School: Getting to know RSS schools

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Elementary schools

Bostian Elementary School

4245 Old Beatty Ford Road, China Grove. 704-857-2322

Principal: Cory Stirewalt

Mascot: Bulldogs

China Grove Elementary School

514 S. Franklin St., China Grove.
704-857-7708

Principal: Lea Ann Thomas

Mascot: Cardinals

Granite Quarry Elementary School

118 S. Walnut GQ St., Granite Quarry.
704-279-2154

Principal: April Spry

Mascot: Dragons

Hanford-Dole Elementary School

465 Choate Road. 704- 639-3046

Principal: Jessica Rivas

Mascot: Bobcats

Hurley Elementary School

625 Hurley School Road. 704-639-3038

Principal: Jennifer Brown

Mascot: All Stars

Isenberg Elementary School

2800 Jake Alexander Blvd. 704-639-3009

Principal: Nicholas Anderson

Mascot: Gators

Knollwood Elementary School

3075 Shue Road. 704-857-3400

Principal: Kimberly Martin

Mascot: Knights

Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School

685 E. Ritchie Road. 704-216-0273

Principal: Nicole Buckner

Mascot: Panthers

Landis Elementary School

801 W. Ryder Ave., Landis. 704-857-3111

Principal: Ashley Roach

Mascot: Minijackets

Millbridge Elementary School

155 Ed Deal Road, China Grove.
704-855-5591

Principal: Jordan Baker

Mascot: Musketeers

Morgan Elementary School

3860 Liberty Road, Gold Hill. 704-636-0169

Principal: Derek DiStefano

Mascot: Broncos

Mount Ulla Elementary School

13155 N.C. 801, Mount Ulla. 704-278-2750

Principal: Brenda Sokolowski

Mascot: Monarchs

North Rowan Elementary School

600 Charles St., Spencer. 704-639-3042

Principal: Katherine Bryant-Thrower

Mascot: Steamers

Overton Elementary School

1825 Park Road West. 704-639-3000

Principal: Marae Reid

Mascot: Explorers

Rockwell Elementary School

114 Link St., Rockwell. 704-279-3145

Principal: Jennifer Warden

Mascot: Rockets

Shive Elementary School

655 Holshouser Road, Rockwell.
704-279-2899

Principal: Zebbie Bondurant

Mascot: Stingers

West Rowan Elementary School

480 Mimosa St., Cleveland. 704-278-2131

Principal: Kris Wolfe

Mascot: Wildcats

Middle schools

China Grove Middle School

1013 N. Main St., China Grove.
704-857-7038

Principal: Rikki Baldwin

Mascot: Red Devils

Corriher-Lipe Middle School

2 14 W. Rice St., Landis. 704-857-7946

Principal: April Williamson

Mascot: Yellow Jackets

Erwin Middle School

170 St. Luke’s Church Road. 704-279-7265

Principal: Daniel Herring

Mascot: Eagles

Henderson Independent Middle School

1215 N. Main St.
704-639- 3134

Principal: Alexis Cowan

Mascot: Eagles

Knox Middle School

1625 Park Road W.
704-633-2922

Principal: Michael Courtwright

Mascot: Trojans

North Rowan Middle School

512 Charles St., Spencer. 704-639-3018

Principal: Jonathan Clark

Mascot: Mavericks

Southeast Middle School

1570 Peeler Road.
704-638-5561

Principal: Jennifer Lentz

Mascot: Patriots

West Rowan Middle School

5925 Statesville Blvd.
704-633-4775

Principal: Stacey White

Mascot: Bulldogs

High schools

Jesse C. Carson High School

290 Kress Venture Drive, China Grove.
704-855-7297

Principal: Benjamin Crawford

Mascot: Cougars

East Rowan High School

175 St. Luke’s Church Road. 704-279-5232

Principal: Tonya German

Mascot: Mustangs

Henderson Independent High School

1215 N. Main St.
704-639-3134

Principal: Alexis Cowan

Mascot: Eagles

North Rowan High School

300 N. Whitehead Ave., Spencer. 704-636-4420

Principal: Meredith
Williams

Mascot: Cavaliers

Rowan County
Early College

1333 Jake Alexander Blvd. S. 704-216-3873

Principal: Patrick Hosey

Mascot: Timberwolves

Salisbury High School

500 Lincolnton Road. 704-636-1221

Principal: Marvin Moore

Mascot: Hornets

South Rowan High School

1655 Patterson St., China Grove. 704-857-1161

Principal: Amanda Macon

Mascot: Raiders

West Rowan High

8050 N.C. 801, Mount Ulla. 704-278-9233

Principal: Jamie Durant

Mascot: Falcons

