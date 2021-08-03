August 3, 2021

  • 68°

Letter: Time to clean house from top to bottom

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The America I grew up in required those elected president and into Congress to be sworn to honor and protect the laws, citizens and Constitution of our country.

Millions from across the world are getting a free pass via the southern border with no restrictions or accountability whatsoever. Untold numbers are bringing and spreading COVID when our government transports these people to interior destinations.

Yet, we — the citizens — are once again being subjected to mask and probable vaccine mandates with penalties if we don’t adhere to them. It’s way past time to clean house from top to bottom.

— Floyd Prophet 

Kannapolis

Print Article

Comments

David Freeze

Day 8 for Freeze brings trooper, tunnel and more climbing

Education

Back to School: A message from RSS Superintendent Tony Watlington

Education

Salisbury’s colleges take different approaches to COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus

Back to school: COVID-19 in RSS, K-12 schools

Local

Rowan County commissioners approve agreement for millions in opioid settlement funding

Local

Trivettes remember ‘Turb’

High School

Fall sports: Official practice begins

News

Nancy Stanback remembered for compassion and philanthropy

News

David Freeze: Finally a day that met expectations

Education

Back to School: Getting to know RSS schools

Education

Back to school: From public to charter, Faith Elementary won’t miss a beat

News

Threat of rising evictions looms in North Carolina

Nation/World

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Education

Turbyfill remembered for years working to help students

Local

Blotter: Shots fired when motorcycle club tries to kick member out

Local

City Council to consider 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

Nation/World

Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

Crime

Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

Crime

Report: Young child among 3 shot in road rage shooting

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Britton Village apartment complex be complete?

Nation/World

DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with 15 counts of sexually exploiting of minor

Local

Salisbury will make history with installation of marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Local

More than 100 years later, family of World War I veteran receives medals, honors on his behalf