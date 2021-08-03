August 3, 2021

  • 72°
Robert Singletary

Salisbury man charged with robbing, killing Gold Hill woman

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:41 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old Salisbury man faces murder and robbery charges in connection with the death of 79-year-old Judy Eller Hoffner.

Robert Maurice Singletary of Old Mocksville Road was charged Monday with murder, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and felony breaking and entering. He was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Grace Church Road, according to his arrest report.

Hoffner, who lived on Wyatt’s Grove Church Road in the Gold Hill area, was found dead in her home by a family member around 8 p.m. on June 10. Detectives found evidence of a break-in during their investigation and paid extra to send items to a lab operated by the Richland County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office instead of the North Carolina state lab because of a faster turnaround time.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday what led deputies to Singletary.

The Salisbury man has a criminal history that includes multiple convictions for robbery and breaking and entering. In July, Singletary also was charged with robbing a man while the victim was in his car at the Dollar General on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Salisbury man charged with robbing, killing Gold Hill woman

David Freeze

Day 8 for Freeze brings trooper, tunnel and more climbing

Education

Back to School: A message from RSS Superintendent Tony Watlington

Education

Salisbury’s colleges take different approaches to COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus

Back to school: COVID-19 in RSS, K-12 schools

Local

Rowan County commissioners approve agreement for millions in opioid settlement funding

High School

Fall sports: Official practice begins

News

Nancy Stanback remembered for compassion, philanthropy

News

David Freeze: Finally a day that met expectations

Education

Back to School: Getting to know RSS schools

Education

Back to school: From public to charter, Faith Elementary won’t miss a beat

News

Threat of rising evictions looms in North Carolina

Nation/World

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Education

Turbyfill remembered for years working to help students

Local

Blotter: Shots fired when motorcycle club tries to kick member out

Local

City Council to consider 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

Nation/World

Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

Crime

Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

Crime

Report: Young child among 3 shot in road rage shooting

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Britton Village apartment complex be complete?

Nation/World

DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with 15 counts of sexually exploiting of minor

Local

Salisbury will make history with installation of marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Local

More than 100 years later, family of World War I veteran receives medals, honors on his behalf