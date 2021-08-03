Trivettes remember ‘Turb’

Music educators Daniel and Michelle Trivette both have fond memories of Ron Turbyfill. Daniel was band director at West Rowan High School from 2006 to 2019. Michelle played saxophone with Ron with the Rowan Big Band. The couple now lives in Waynesville, where Daniel teaches middle school band and Michelle is a dog groomer.

Here are some excerpts of what they wrote.

From Daniel:

Interestingly, I’ve been asked this before — about following Ron at West Rowan. Ron was the director at West for 15 years: 1979-1994. Although we both taught there for quite a while, I didn’t actually arrive at West Rowan until 12 years later in 2006. There were several wonderful directors between us.

Even though there was more than a decade between the two of us, in some ways it was like he never left. There were lots of band photos, equipment from his wonderful jazz bands, and even a beautiful soprano saxophone that only someone like Ron would have purchased. The real legacy he left was the fondness the West Rowan community had for the West Rowan band, their beloved “Turb”, and the love of music he fostered in so many. Any time we played in the community, there would always be someone in the audience recounting their glory days in the West Rowan band with Ron. It was always a joy to talk with them and know that we were helping them relive those wonderful memories.

Always a Falcon at heart, Ron never failed to rally support from those folks when we needed help. When we were raising money for new uniforms, he brought in donations. When we started a renovation project in the band room, he and his former students chipped in to offset expenses. And, when we purchased a specific large instrument for the program a while back, a former student of his covered the entire remaining balance. I can say with certainty that every director that has followed Ron over the years has reaped the benefits of the kindness and love of music sown by his hands, his bands, and his saxophone.

All that said, in many ways he really didn’t leave, not entirely. Ron visited us in the band room a lot over the years — as a representative for a music company, to work on one of his special projects (like the All-County Jazz Band), just to check and see how we were doing, and I think occasionally just because he missed it. Was it intimidating? Perhaps a little, and maybe it should have been. But, Ron was too good natured to allow that for long. He was a kind, gentle and caring soul with a servant’s heart. He was a mentor, advisor, friend and confidant. Early in my career, I remember talking with him when he randomly stopped by after a particularly trying day. We spoke about a lot of things that afternoon. I still remember his advice vividly, and have always been grateful.

I never had Ron as a band director, at least not in the “traditional” sense. There are probably only a handful of people that know or remember this but, when I was a teenager, I played drum set for a contemporary group he led at a church in Landis. I was young, green and not very good — but he kept me around anyway and I was all the better for it. Years later, I subbed for his jazz band once or twice. I’ve never been much of a jazz drummer, so he probably regretted that! However, he knew that my wife was much better than I and when she joined the group, I loved listening to rehearsals and watching both of them play together. I remember thinking at the first rehearsal I attended that he and Michelle were a hoot side by side — and there was never a dull moment!

From Michelle:

Looking back, I can’t remember exactly when or how our friendship began. Once I met Ron, it was like he had always been a part of our life. Some of my private students had played with him in the Rowan Big Band and I remember subbing for him for a concert. He brought me the music in a folder stacked about 2 inches thick with music and I didn’t know what I had gotten myself into! He of course had it organized and it was all fine, but I remember that he had so much faith in my abilities, even though I wasn’t playing much at the time.

That was Ron — he believed in so many people before they actually believed in themselves. It was one of his super powers. The more time I spent with him, the more I grew to love him … and the more fun we had. We would play duets sometimes and I think we laughed more than we played. There aren’t enough words to describe just how much we love him. I wish I could grab my saxophone and play out my feelings for how much Ron means to us. Words fail me, but music has always been there to help explain it. Ron got that, and he loved to share it with the rest of us.