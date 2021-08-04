Olympics: Hayes makes the final

Staff report

TOKYO — Livingstone grad Quanera Hayes has advanced to the 400 meter final.

The 29-year-old Fayetteville native ran in the first of three heats and placed fourth, but it proved to be the fastest heat.

The top two in each of the three heats advanced, along with the two fastest times from the rest of the sprinters. Hayes’ clocking of 49.81 seconds would’ve been good for second place in either of the other two heats.

The times of the qualifiers for the finals: