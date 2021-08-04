Olympics: Hayes makes the final
Staff report
TOKYO — Livingstone grad Quanera Hayes has advanced to the 400 meter final.
The 29-year-old Fayetteville native ran in the first of three heats and placed fourth, but it proved to be the fastest heat.
The top two in each of the three heats advanced, along with the two fastest times from the rest of the sprinters. Hayes’ clocking of 49.81 seconds would’ve been good for second place in either of the other two heats.
The times of the qualifiers for the finals:
- Stephenie Ann McPherson, Jamaica 49.34 won 3rd heat
- Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic 49.38 won 1st heat
- Candice McLeod, Jamaica 49.51 Second in 1st heat
- Shaunae Miller-Ubo 49.60 Won 2nd heat
- Roxana Gomez, Cuba 49.71 Third in 1st heat
- Quanera Hayes, USA 49.81 Fourth in 1st heat
- Allyson Felix, USA 49.89 Second in 3rd heat
- Jodie Williams, Great Britain 49.97 Second in 2nd heat
