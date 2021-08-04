August 4, 2021

Olympics: Hayes makes the final

By Post Sports

Published 7:07 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Quanera Hayes  is a former All-American at Livingstone College. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Staff report

TOKYO — Livingstone grad Quanera Hayes has advanced to the 400 meter final.

The 29-year-old Fayetteville native ran in the first of three heats and placed fourth, but it proved to be the fastest heat.

The top two in each of the three heats advanced, along with the two fastest times from the rest of the sprinters.  Hayes’ clocking of 49.81 seconds would’ve been good for second place in either of the other two heats.

The times of the qualifiers for the finals:

  1. Stephenie Ann McPherson, Jamaica       49.34          won 3rd heat
  2. Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic  49.38         won 1st heat
  3. Candice McLeod, Jamaica                          49.51           Second  in 1st heat
  4. Shaunae Miller-Ubo                                    49.60           Won 2nd heat
  5. Roxana Gomez, Cuba                                   49.71           Third in 1st heat
  6. Quanera Hayes, USA                                    49.81          Fourth in 1st heat
  7. Allyson Felix, USA                                        49.89          Second in 3rd heat
  8. Jodie Williams, Great Britain                     49.97          Second in 2nd heat
