August 8, 2021

  • 64°
Yellow nutsedge has triangular-shaped blades and grows very rapidly, especially in hot, humid weather

Darrell Blackwelder column: Yellow nutsedge is a very difficult weed to control

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 8, 2021

There is a grassy weed growing in our flower beds that seems to grow even more when we pull it up. Our grassy weed is yellow nutsedge. Yellow nutsedge is a very difficult weed to control. Most think of this weed as a type of grass, but it’s actually classified as sedge. The blades are triangular-shaped and grow very rapidly, especially in hot, humid weather that we’ve all experienced over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, yellow nutsedge forms tubers (nuts) at the tips of the rhizomes. During the growing season, plants spread by rhizomes (underground stems) producing “daughter plants.” Yellow nutsedge begins forming tubers at the tips of the rhizomes maturing in late July to mid-August. Spot spraying with a systemic herbicide such as glyphosate (Roundup) will control the newly emerged nutsedge, however the sprouts below ground generally continue to emerge and continue to be a problem. Many landscape maintenance professionals prefer to use a post emergence herbicide with the active ingredient Halosulfuron-methyl to control the weed. It’s trade name is Sedgehammer or other weed control brands at local garden shops and retail outlets. Nutsedge is difficult to control; one has to be persistent to achieve adequate control. Go to http://www.clemson.edu/extension/hgic/pests/weeds/hgic2312.html for more detailed information about the yellow and other sedges.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

Print Article

Comments

Local

Community comes together to discuss, celebrate placing of historical marker memorializing lynchings

Coronavirus

Four COVID-19 deaths reported previous week as pandemic worsens in Rowan

Local

The Bullhole: Park rises from a place to be avoided to a family-friendly regional resource

Education

State recommends masks in child care centers, won’t require them

David Freeze

Further into New Mexico, Freeze climbs to highest point in the ride

Education

RSS Board of Education to discuss masks on school buses

Business

Biz Roundup 6/08; United Way campaign cabinet ready for an overflowing campaign

Lifestyle

Meet some pets of downtown Salisbury, Rowan County businesses

Business

Mambo mentality: Ariella Sanchez relies on familial strength to persevere through restaurant renovations

News

Rowan Wild exhibit at Utzman-Chambers House provides close-up encounters with animals

Crime

Sheriff’s Office raids ‘fish arcade’ for second time, seizes $18,500, equipment

Local

More than 100 gather for service to dedicate historical marker describing Jim Crow lynchings in Rowan County

Nation/World

Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title

Nation/World

Biden nudges Senate over ‘historic’ $1T infrastructure bill

Nation/World

South Dakota’s Sturgis rally roars back as Delta rising

Crime

Blotter: Two face charges for stealing church’s trailer

Crime

Half-million-dollar bond, series of drug charges for pair stopped near Faith Road

Crime

Winston-Salem man charged with drug trafficking on I-85 in Rowan County

Business

New Smoke Pit location on Faith Road poised to open after extensive renovation process

Education

Guidance for child care centers anticipated as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Local

Granite Quarry will discuss rules for burying bodies in town limits

Local

City to pursue salary study of all departments in effort to recruit, retain employees

Crime

Court of Appeals upholds murder convictions for 2016 slaying of Salisbury woman

News

NC college students must get COVID shot or be tested weekly