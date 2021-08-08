NC Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures hosts animal themed scavenger hunt

The N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures is partnering with Chewy.com to host the Animals in Action Scavenger Hunt in conjunction with the public art show hosted by the Fresh Artists of Rowan County.

The scavenger hunt will have visitors using clues to track down the hidden stuffed and wooden animals that are scattered amongst the cases with the regular exhibits. Lions, monkeys, tigers, bears, dogs and kittens are just a few of the creatures that will be on display for the scavenger hunt.

“The museum holds regular scavenger hunts, so let’s design one with animals to honor Chewy.com,” said Beth Morris Nance, co-founder of the museum. The museum has decorated its front window with a few extra animals. Scavenger hunt participants will be given a clue sheet and must find all items in order to receive a prize.

Before leaving, visitors will learn about the origins of the stuffed toy. In the late 1880s, The Steiff company of Germany was founded. They gained popularity following the creation of the “Teddy” bear in 1903.

The scavenger hunt includes prizes for those who wish to participate and will run through the end of August.

The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information, contact the museum at 704-762-9359 or info@ncmdtm.com.