August 9, 2021

  • 86°

Blotter: Aug. 8

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:25 am Monday, August 9, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports:

• A man overdosed Thursday in the 800 block of Lippard Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported credit card fraud resulting in a total estimated loss of $500.

• A woman reported a burglary Thursday in the 200 block of Fleming Road in Woodleaf.

• A woman on Thursday reported fraud resulting in a total loss of $597.

• A man was the victim of an assault Thursday in the 200 block of Centenary Church Road in Mount Ulla.

• A man on Thursday reported a theft resulting in a total loss of $780 from the 400 block of Memory Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday overdosed in the 5900 block of Faith Road in Salisbury.

• Olivia Paige Peterson, 29, was charged Thursday with a school attendance law violation.

• Clifton Ray Sutphin, 42, was charged Thursday with breaking and entering a building.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Thursday overdosed in the 100 block of West Innes Street.

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Par Drive resulting in a loss of $400.

• A person reported shots fired Thursday in the 300 block of West 15th Street.

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny resulting in a total estimated loss of $699 from the 500 block of Gold Hill Drive.

• A woman on Friday reported credit card fraud resulting in a total estimated loss of $198.

• A man on Saturday reported a package was stolen from the 600 block of Brenner Avenue. The package had an estimated value of $102.

• A man on Saturday reported a robbery with a firearm in which items worth $560 were stolen from the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• A woman on Sunday overdosed in the 100 block of Cross Drive.

• James Leroy Carpenter, 67, was charged Friday with sexual battery.

