Blotter: Aug. 11

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Monday reported a breaking and entering in the 1400 block of Carson Road in Cleveland.

• A man on Monday reported a stolen catalytic converter in the 8600 block of U.S. 601 in Salisbury.

• Wesley Maurice Robinson, 36, and Misha Payne Talbert, 34, were charged Monday for breaking into a building in the 100 block of Cone Drive in Woodleaf.

• Faith Ulyta Davis, 25, was charged Monday for having a fictitious tag or license plate.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Tuesday reported the larceny of a dog with an estimated value of $1,000 from the 1300 block of West Horah Street.