August 12, 2021

  • 72°

OctoberTour’s Bank Street Festival will expand with outdoor cafe, new vendors, kid’s corner

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

SALISBURY — The Historic Salisbury Foundation says its Bank Street Festival during this year’s OctoberTour promises to deliver more offerings and include an expansion into the 200 block of Bank Street.

The festival, slated for Oct. 9-10, is a free party of the foundation’s OctoberTour of Historic Homes. This year, the festival will include an al fresco cafe area with seating for food trucks, trades people at work on the front lawn of the Hall House and a kid’s corner featuring fun and interactive activities with community organizations.

The Bank Street Festival officially began in 1980 when food vendors replaced the box lunches offered to OctoberTour attendees by Foundation volunteers. Barricades were added to block the street from South Fulton to South Jackson for art, entertainment, hot dogs and cold drinks. The Bank Street Festival serves as a place to meet, greet, shop and eat during OctoberTour and has remained a free community event for both OctoberTour attendees and the general public since it was started.  

Live music will be part of both the Saturday and Sunday line-up. Plein Air artists will display their works during tour hours on Sunday, Oct. 10. An antique fire truck will offer free rides in West Square throughout the festival. 

Beer and wine from Morgan Ridge and beer from New Sarum will be available for purchase on the Hall House lawn. New food truck additions include Duck Donuts, originally from the coastal town of Duck, Cousins Maine Lobster out of Charlotte, Hilltop Seafood Co. out of Albemarle, Som’s Teriyaki on a Stick from Salisbury and local favorite Mise En Place. 

Gianni Moscardini says he’s excited to join this year’s festivities.

“As the owner and operator of La Cava, the Italian restaurant that has been a landmark in historic Salisbury for 26 years, I am delighted to continue my support of the Historic Salisbury Foundation at this year’s OctoberTour,” Moscardini said. “Our food truck Mise en Place has become a Salisbury favorite, preparing eclectic, authentic cuisine for its customers. You can find it most nights at New Sarum Brewery on North Lee Street. I look forward to seeing you on Bank Street in October.” 

An expanded footprint also makes way for additional artisan crafts as part of the art market of the Bank Street Festival. Only originally crafted items and art are allowed in the art market. Vendors must provide their own display equipment, tables, chairs and tents. 

Ashley Honbarrier, executive director of the non-profit Happy Roots will be part of the kid’s corner area. From school gardens and community gardens to environmental stewardship, Happy Roots mission is to provide nature-based therapeutic and educational services to enhance the wellness of the community and the environment.  

Print Article

Comments

Education

‘Like riding a bike’: RSS school year starts with five-day instruction, masks optional

Coronavirus

Rowan County Jail’s COVID-19 outbreak grows to largest yet

Local

OctoberTour’s Bank Street Festival will expand with outdoor cafe, new vendors, kid’s corner

Coronavirus

Citing concerns over rising case numbers, Health Board recommends masks for all

Education

Center for Environment’s Summer Explorations engage students in environmental matters

China Grove

China Grove Town Council approves two major housing developments, townhomes

Education

Education briefs: RSS hosts beginning teacher conference 

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: North’s numbers are down, but talent still abounds

David Freeze

Freeze: Why biking adventures are so much fun

Local

Jessica Cloward looking to build trust, unity throughout city if elected to council

Education

Teachers reflect on an unusual year, ready for a return to normalcy

Local

Local golf: Lyerly close, but doesn’t advance to match play in U.S. Amateur

Nation/World

US keeping distance as Afghan forces face Taliban rout

Nation/World

Biden’s complicated new task: keeping Democrats together

Nation/World

Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 11

Crime

26-year-old man jailed for stealing grandmother’s debit card, withdrawing thousands of dollars

Coronavirus

As cases surge, Rowan Board of Health recommends mask wearing to slow COVID-19

Gold Hill

Gold Hill-area residents rally opposition to 560-acre solar farm

Local

Town of Spencer will ask voters whether to extend mayor, aldermen terms

News

North Carolina’s $100 reward offer ignites vaccine interest

Nation/World

Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID

Education

With classes starting today, health director updates RSS board on state of COVID-19