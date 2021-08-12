OctoberTour’s Bank Street Festival will expand with outdoor cafe, new vendors, kid’s corner

SALISBURY — The Historic Salisbury Foundation says its Bank Street Festival during this year’s OctoberTour promises to deliver more offerings and include an expansion into the 200 block of Bank Street.

The festival, slated for Oct. 9-10, is a free party of the foundation’s OctoberTour of Historic Homes. This year, the festival will include an al fresco cafe area with seating for food trucks, trades people at work on the front lawn of the Hall House and a kid’s corner featuring fun and interactive activities with community organizations.

The Bank Street Festival officially began in 1980 when food vendors replaced the box lunches offered to OctoberTour attendees by Foundation volunteers. Barricades were added to block the street from South Fulton to South Jackson for art, entertainment, hot dogs and cold drinks. The Bank Street Festival serves as a place to meet, greet, shop and eat during OctoberTour and has remained a free community event for both OctoberTour attendees and the general public since it was started.

Live music will be part of both the Saturday and Sunday line-up. Plein Air artists will display their works during tour hours on Sunday, Oct. 10. An antique fire truck will offer free rides in West Square throughout the festival.

Beer and wine from Morgan Ridge and beer from New Sarum will be available for purchase on the Hall House lawn. New food truck additions include Duck Donuts, originally from the coastal town of Duck, Cousins Maine Lobster out of Charlotte, Hilltop Seafood Co. out of Albemarle, Som’s Teriyaki on a Stick from Salisbury and local favorite Mise En Place.

Gianni Moscardini says he’s excited to join this year’s festivities.

“As the owner and operator of La Cava, the Italian restaurant that has been a landmark in historic Salisbury for 26 years, I am delighted to continue my support of the Historic Salisbury Foundation at this year’s OctoberTour,” Moscardini said. “Our food truck Mise en Place has become a Salisbury favorite, preparing eclectic, authentic cuisine for its customers. You can find it most nights at New Sarum Brewery on North Lee Street. I look forward to seeing you on Bank Street in October.”

An expanded footprint also makes way for additional artisan crafts as part of the art market of the Bank Street Festival. Only originally crafted items and art are allowed in the art market. Vendors must provide their own display equipment, tables, chairs and tents.

Ashley Honbarrier, executive director of the non-profit Happy Roots will be part of the kid’s corner area. From school gardens and community gardens to environmental stewardship, Happy Roots mission is to provide nature-based therapeutic and educational services to enhance the wellness of the community and the environment.