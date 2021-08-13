Little League softball: Rowan loses in pool play

Staff report

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Rowan Little League lost 10-0 in four innings to Oklahoma on Thursday morning in World Series pool play.

Oklahoma got a two-run homer in the first inning from Juliana Hutchens to take the lead and piled up eight runs in the fourth inning to end it early at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

Rowan was held to two hits by two Oklahoma pitchers. Reese Poole singled in the first inning, while Leah Troutman singled in the second.

Poole was the losing pitcher, striking out one and walking one. She was relieved by Regan Williams in the fourth inning.

While the loss was lopsided, it’s still just one loss. Rowan (1-1) is still in good shape to advance from pool play to the elimination rounds. The top four teams from each of the five-team pools will advance.

Rowan plays at 7 tonight against New Jersey and will be assured of advancing to the next round if it wins.

New Jersey lost 3-1 to Oklahoma on Wednesday and fell 5-2 to Nevada on Thursday.

In other games on Thursday, Missouri topped Texas 5-3 and Virginia improved to 2-0 with a 4-1 win over Arizona.

The other games today are Nevada vs. Indiana at 10 a.m.; New York vs. Texas at 1 p.m., and Arizona vs. Missouri at 4 p.m.

In the Jessica Mendoza Pool, Oklahoma is 2-0 and Nevada is 1-0. Rowan is 1-1. New Jersey is 0-2, while Indiana is 0-1.

Rowan will be off Saturday and will play its final pool game at 1 p.m. on Sunday against Nevada.

Pool games are on ESPN+.

Oklahoma 200 8 — 10 9 1

Rowan LL 000 0 — 0 2 2