August 15, 2021

  • 72°
Atlanta's Ozzie Albies has homered in four straight games. (AP File Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Albies, Swanson hit homers to power Braves past Nationals

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 15, 2021

By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game, Dansby Swanson had two homers and six RBIs, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 12-2 on Saturday night.

Albies’ 22nd homer of the season – a two-run shot off struggling starter Patrick Corbin (6-12) in the fifth inning – landed in the Washington bullpen in left-center field. Atlanta has won nine of 11 and kept pace at the top of the NL East standings with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 earlier in the day.

“It’s a huge difference from where we were three weeks ago,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, who has seen his club go from five games back to grab a share of first in that period.

“The lineup depth. … The guys are swinging the bat well. It’s pretty good.”

Washington is going in the opposite direction. The rebuilding Nationals have lost 11 of 12 and are 10-29 since July 1. They are 17 games under .500 for the first time since August 2010.

Albies finished with three hits and has five homers in the last six games. He hit his sixth triple of the season in the third.

“He’s an explosive guy,” Snitker said. “I didn’t even realize until that last inning he was a double away from the cycle.”

Max Fried (10-7), who has received a decision in each of his last 15 starts, allowed one earned run on five hits through six innings. He struck out seven with no walks and even got the first hit of the game for the Braves.

Swanson hit his 22nd homer in the seventh – a three-run drive over the Nationals’ bullpen – and his 23rd in the ninth, a solo shot to left field. He also had a two-out, two-run single in the fifth. Swanson has homered in back-to-back games, and it was the sixth multi-homer game of his career.

Atlanta tied the franchise record with seven consecutive wins at Washington, equaling a mark set from Aug. 22, 2012, to Aug. 7, 2013. Overall, the Braves have won 16 of 21 in Washington since the start of the 2019 season.

Corbin lasted 4 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on seven hits while striking out five with two walks. The two-time All-Star has lost his last five decisions and has a major league-worst 6.04 ERA.

Adam Duvall added a solo homer in the ninth, his 26th of the season.

Swanson and Albies combined to go 6 for 10 with three home runs and nine RBIs. They each homered for the second consecutive game.

“It’s a lot of fun, especially now that we are winning,” Albies said about their recent offensive exploits.

The two are closing in on becoming the fifth pair of infield teammates to each hit 25 homers in the same season.

TOUGH OUT

Fried is batting .342 (13 for 38) this year. The last Braves pitcher to hit .300 or better in a season with a minimum of 40 plate appearances was Hall of Fame lefty Warren Spahn, who batted .333 in 1958.

“It’s awesome,” Fried said when asked about his improved hitting.

“I really enjoy hitting and obviously I know it can really help out our club. Anything that I’m doing to help the team win … I’m definitely giving everything I’ve got to do that.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Snitker said OF Eddie Rosario (oblique strain) is feeling good and that getting at-bats is the biggest thing while the veteran is at Triple-A Gwinnett. Rosario was acquired in a deadline trade and has yet to make his Atlanta debut. The 29-year-old has been on the IL since July 6.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Drew Smyly (8-3, 4.41 ERA) will face Nationals RHP Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.74) in the series finale Sunday. Smyly has won his last six decisions, while the 34-year-old Espino has made 10 of his 13 career starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

‘We just need more time’: Demolition plan gives Eaman Park residents until Sept. 6 to vacate apartments

Local

1,000 rubber ducks race for glory at ‘the Bullhole’

Coronavirus

Novant Health asks people to avoid emergency room for COVID-19 tests

China Grove

Some towns, cities in Rowan top countywide 6% growth rate

High School

Resilient Higgins coached boys and girls champions

Sports

Henley shoots 69, leads by 3 heading into final round of Wyndham Championship

Local

Commissioners to hold public hearing on Reaper’s Realm rezoning request, consider future of haunt

Business

Blast-It-All celebrates 50 years in business

David Freeze

David Freeze: Ride stays hot, hilly as trek continues along Texas border

Local

Salisbury VA adopts the Intermediate Care Technician program

Lifestyle

Through summer internship at Wallace & Graham, Sara Pross follows her father’s legacy

Lifestyle

Library’s Summer Reading Program ends with prizes

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury Community Foundation accepting applications for grant funding

Lifestyle

A hidden jewel: Wing Haven a tranquil oasis for the soul

Crime

Man, woman arrested after car chase, break-in at Sheetz

High School

Lightning disrupts Rowan County Football Jamboree

Sports

Henley maintains lead at halfway point of Wyndham Championship

Nation/World

Forest Service maxed out as wildfires stretch across western states

Business

Small gains leave Dow, S&P 500 at new highs

Coronavirus

Raleigh mandates masks; vaccinated city workers to get $250

Nation/World

Rush of troops to Kabul tests withdrawal deadline

Coronavirus

More cities requiring proof of vaccination

Nation/World

Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida

Crime

Kannapolis woman charged with concealing overdose death, hiding body in wooded area