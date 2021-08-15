Letter: Barbee should be rejected because of comments
I was appalled to read Jonathan Barbee’s comments about our mayor pro tem, Al Heggins.
Mr. Barbee is running for the Salisbury City Council and should be rejected by all Salisburians, no matter what your political affiliation. Ms. Heggins is an elected official and public servant, and should be accorded the respect she deserves.
— Dyke Messinger
Salisbury
