Blotter: Employees robbed at Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY – Two employees of Lucky Duck, a fish arcade on Mooresville Road, were attacked outside of the business on Sunday.
Salisbury Police Sgt. Russ DeSantis said two unidentified people attacked a clerk and security guard outside the business at about 2 a.m. The suspects demanded money from inside the business before leaving in an unidentified vehicle.
As of Monday, a full narrative for the case was not available.
In other crime reports:
• There was a report of property damage on the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 5 a.m. on Friday.
• Reports of shoplifting at Walmart on Friday resulted in $71 and $105 losses. A report of shoplifting on Sunday resulted in a $446 loss.
• There was a report of assault at Walmart at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday. A loss prevention employee was assaulted while stopping someone for trespassing.
• There was a report of vandalism on the 1500 block of West Horah Street on Saturday.
• There was a breaking and entering reported on the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive on Saturday.
• A bicycle theft was reported on the 400 block of Laurel Pointe Circle on Saturday.
• There was an assault reported on Sunday on the 100 block of Clancy Street.
Blotter: Man arrested for list of 2019 drug charges
SALISBURY – A Salisbury man on Friday was charged with a litany of drug charges, including multiple counts of trafficking... read more