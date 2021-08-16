Blotter: Employees robbed at Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY – Two employees of Lucky Duck, a fish arcade on Mooresville Road, were attacked outside of the business on Sunday.

Salisbury Police Sgt. Russ DeSantis said two unidentified people attacked a clerk and security guard outside the business at about 2 a.m. The suspects demanded money from inside the business before leaving in an unidentified vehicle.

As of Monday, a full narrative for the case was not available.

In other crime reports:

• There was a report of property damage on the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 5 a.m. on Friday.

• Reports of shoplifting at Walmart on Friday resulted in $71 and $105 losses. A report of shoplifting on Sunday resulted in a $446 loss.

• There was a report of assault at Walmart at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday. A loss prevention employee was assaulted while stopping someone for trespassing.

• There was a report of vandalism on the 1500 block of West Horah Street on Saturday.

• There was a breaking and entering reported on the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive on Saturday.

• A bicycle theft was reported on the 400 block of Laurel Pointe Circle on Saturday.

• There was an assault reported on Sunday on the 100 block of Clancy Street.