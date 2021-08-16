August 16, 2021

Blotter: Man arrested for list of 2019 drug charges

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, August 16, 2021

SALISBURY – A Salisbury man on Friday was charged with a litany of drug charges, including multiple counts of trafficking opium or heroin in 2019.

Joseph Lee Poe, 41, of Salisbury was charged with four counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling, two counts of felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and four counts of felony selling or delivering a schedule one controlled substance.

Poe allegedly sold heroin out of a Lee Street home. His name was on a list of 33 people the Salisbury Police Department charged for narcotics offenses at the end of July. About half of the people were arrested in short order, but more than a dozen had not been arrested.

The offense dates on warrants for Poe’s arrest are Jan. 14 and Feb. 1, 2019.

Poe was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $30,000 bond.

In other warrants:

• Christopher Joseph Gareau, 36, of Concord was charged Saturday with two counts of felony breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and entering.

Gareau allegedly broke into a Cruise Road residence and stole several items, including a phone charger, nail trimmer, silver ring with diamonds, a Mexican coin, 41 cents, three bottles of Mt. Dew, a Michael Kors bag, a PlayStation 4, controller, headset, a utility knife, pocket knife, lighter, a toboggan hat, two T-shirts, sweatpants, chewing tobacco and a bag and three keys.

• Austin Michael Reid, 20, of Salisbury, was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

According to a warrant dated Feb 18, 2020, Reid allegedly hit another man in the face with a tire iron and, according to a second warrant dated March 18, allegedly resisted a Rowan County Sheriff deputy by providing a false name and fleeing from the officer on foot.

• Eberhard Denker, 61, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor discharging a firearm within the city limits, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Denker allegedly discharged a .38 special revolver inside a Majolica Road residence, pointed a gun at one victim and told the two victims he would “kill them” while holding the firearm.

• Brittany Leigh Mills, 31, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mills was allegedly found in possession of the drug as well as pre-cut straws, tin foil with drug residue, syringes and cotton balls.

Blotter: Man arrested for list of 2019 drug charges

