August 16, 2021

  • 75°
Natalie Anderson/Salisbury Post — Construction crews place the "Fame" Confederate monument on its base at its new home overlooking Confederate burial sites at a historic cemetery on North Lee Street on Friday, July 23. The base, which was transported and placed separately, weighs 14,000 pounds, while the entire structure weighs more than 42,000 pounds. The monument has sat in an undisclosed location for more than a year following its removal from the intersection of West Innes and Church streets.

Historic Salisbury Foundation receives lot for public use next to cemetery containing ‘Fame’

By Staff Report

Published 10:15 am Monday, August 16, 2021

SALISBURY — The Historic Salisbury Foundation has received a donation of land next to the Old Lutheran Cemetery on North Lee Street.

The anonymous land donation will be open for public use under the condition that anyone using the lot cleans up after themselves.

The empty lot will provide parking next to the cemetery, which is the location of the “Fame” Confederate statue. The Historic Salisbury Foundation says the lot can also be used by train enthusiasts to watch the nearby tracks. Previously, the cemetery had a small road for car access to the cemetery.

“This gift will also create tourism opportunities for our historic assets as well as provide a place for the train buffs to watch and record train activity. I thank Historic Salisbury for sharing their newest asset with the broader community,” said Mayor Karen Alexander.

John Lewis Beard in 1768 gave the original property for the Old Lutheran Cemetery, known as the “German Burying Ground,” to the Lutheran church in Salisbury for the purpose of erecting the first church in Salisbury. It was a graveyard where his young daughter was buried.

In 1824, the Beard family gave the adjoining 3-acre lots to the city of Salisbury to expand the cemetery to encompass an entire city block. When the railroad came through in the mid-1850s, it took some of that property. So, it is no longer a full city block. At first, a wooden fence surrounded it, but in 1872 the current brick wall was erected.

Notable figures in Salisbury’s history are buried in the cemetery, including Judge Archibald Henderson; Lewis Beard, who built the first bridge over the Yadkin River; Congressman Nathaniel Boyden; Charles Fisher, who was the second president of the N.C. Railroad after John Motley Morehead and for whom Fort Fisher was named.

The foot of James Reid is also buried in the cemetery. Reid lost his foot in a railroad accident in 1893.

The Robert F. Hoke Chapter of the UDC erected 175 stone markers in 1996 to honor Confederate war dead who died in Salisbury serving at the prison and who died in the Confederate Wayside Hospital near the railroad. There are over 489 recorded burials in the cemetery in addition to the Confederate markers. “Fame” was relocated to the cemetery in July one year after its removal from the median of West Innes Street.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

Historic Salisbury Foundation receives lot for public use next to cemetery containing ‘Fame’

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for list of 2019 drug charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: How many COVID-19 infections are breakthrough cases?

Nation/World

Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

Nation/World

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

Local

‘We just need more time’: Demolition plan gives Eaman Park residents until Sept. 6 to vacate apartments

Local

1,000 rubber ducks race for glory at ‘the Bullhole’

Coronavirus

Novant Health asks people to avoid emergency room for COVID-19 tests

China Grove

Some towns, cities in Rowan top countywide 6% growth rate

High School

Resilient Higgins coached boys and girls champions

Local

Local candidates make pitches to Democrats during Rowan party’s annual festival

Sports

Henley shoots 69, leads by 3 heading into final round of Wyndham Championship

Local

Commissioners to hold public hearing on Reaper’s Realm rezoning request, consider future of haunt

Business

Blast-It-All celebrates 50 years in business

David Freeze

David Freeze: Ride stays hot, hilly as trek continues along Texas border

Local

Salisbury VA adopts the Intermediate Care Technician program

Lifestyle

Through summer internship at Wallace & Graham, Sara Pross follows her father’s legacy

Lifestyle

Library’s Summer Reading Program ends with prizes

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury Community Foundation accepting applications for grant funding

Lifestyle

A hidden jewel: Wing Haven a tranquil oasis for the soul

Crime

Man, woman arrested after car chase, break-in at Sheetz

High School

Lightning disrupts Rowan County Football Jamboree

Sports

Henley maintains lead at halfway point of Wyndham Championship

Nation/World

Forest Service maxed out as wildfires stretch across western states