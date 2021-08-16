August 17, 2021

  • 72°

Race organizers looking for answers after Brickyard finish

By Post Sports

Published 11:55 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

By Michael Marot
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — One by one, drivers sped across the deteriorating curbing in the fifth and sixth turns late in the Brickyard 200. One by one, they veered off course.

When the NASCAR Cup Series race restarted after track workers removed the curbing, seven more cars had similar results in the same section of the Indianapolis road course Sunday.

It looked like a demolition derby and race organizers have plenty to reconsider before next year’s race.

“Obviously, we had our problems today,” NASCAR vice president of competition Scott Miller said. “We’ll take a lot of learnings away and come back and put on a better event, obviously avoiding the problems we had today. But I think that we saw some exciting action out there and I think that the course itself puts on a really good show.”

The entertainment value proved costly.

Nine of the 11 cars that didn’t finish were involved in crashes. Many of those running at the end looked like they had been involved in a rough-and-tumble short track or dirt track race rather than a road course.

As a result, most Cup teams will spend this week scrambling to repair and rebuild their cars after a second straight road race. They return to an oval Sunday at Michigan, and for some it can’t come soon enough.

Organizers will likely investigate whether the wear and tear of three days of practice, qualifying and racing on a rare crossover weekend with the IndyCar, NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series played any role in the chaotic finish.

“The curbing is the same style we’ve had since we built it. It’s been replaced, repaired,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said. “We’ve not ever really had an issue with those curbs. We looked at that section every session, looked at it every night, every morning there was no indication there was ever anything wrong with it, so it’s a little bit of a surprise to us.”

Drivers were surprised, too.

William Byron, the pole winner and the first to crash, prepared for the first Brickyard on the 14-turn, 2.4-mile course by working on a simulator with IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay. And yet, Bryon said he’d never experienced anything like it.

Others went public with their complaints.

“I’m missing the oval already,” playoff contender Austin Dillon said after being knocked out in the second melee.

Dillon noted that drivers also played a role in what occurred and Brickyard winner AJ Allmendinger, a former open-wheel driver, agreed.

“When you hit them wrong, you pay the price,” he said of the chicanes. “Unfortunately, it was a huge price and we don’t need that. We don’t need to be tearing up cars like that. But at the same time, we have to drive over it the right way. I thought the race track had the right limitations. Unfortunately, the curbing was just starting to come up.”

The wild finish overshadowed what had been a relatively safe, intriguing race. Only 11 of the first 78 laps were run under yellow — two coming at the end of the first two stages and two for debris on the track.

When the curbing came loose, things changed quickly. Series officials debated whether to call the race early but track workers managed to detach the curb. Then the question was whether a second chicane should be removed. NASCAR opted to keep it in.

“As we worked through putting it together for the Xfinity race last year, there was a big ask from the drivers to have something back there because that section was way too fast,” Miller said. “That was not something we were going to sign up for.”

Then just moments after the restart, the wrecking happened again in the same section bringing out a second red flag.

It’s not the first time the Brickyard left town amid controversy. Tire problems plagued the Brickyard 400 in 2008 and again in 2020. After a rain delay and a series of late crashes, the 2017 Brickyard 400 finished at sunset.

Still, there was a big crowd this weekend along with the intense racing Boles and Miller say they’d prefer keeping the Cup cars on the road course in 2022 — if they can solve Sunday’s problems.

“I think we made the right decision for right now and I think we want to have it back on the road course next year, so we’ll see where we go,” Boles said. “I don’t think it has any impact.”

Miller added: “I don’t either.”

Print Article

Comments

Business

Large crowd fills commissioners chambers as county considers Reaper’s Realm haunted house rezoning

Local

City Council to discuss purchase of new fire rescue truck; enter into closed session

Elections

Council candidate Nalini Joseph looks to use decades of experience in courts if elected

News

David Freeze: A lot of hard riding with more false summits

Elections

Political Notebook: Democrats in 2022 Senate race talk to voters in Kannapolis

News

North Carolina’s federal lawmakers criticize President Biden’s remarks about Afghanistan collapse

Education

Livingstone College awarded $500,000 federal grant for Carnegie library

Coronavirus

Eighth death in Rowan County attributed to COVID-19

Local

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to host senior fraud prevention workshop

Local

Historic Salisbury Foundation receives lot for public use next to cemetery containing ‘Fame’

Crime

Blotter: Employees robbed at Salisbury fish arcade

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for list of 2019 drug charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: How many COVID-19 infections are breakthrough cases?

Nation/World

Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

Nation/World

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

Local

‘We just need more time’: Demolition plan gives Eaman Park residents until Sept. 6 to vacate apartments

Local

1,000 rubber ducks race for glory at ‘the Bullhole’

Coronavirus

Novant Health asks people to avoid emergency room for COVID-19 tests

China Grove

Some towns, cities in Rowan top countywide 6% growth rate

High School

Resilient Higgins coached boys and girls champions

Local

Local candidates make pitches to Democrats during Rowan party’s annual festival

Sports

Henley shoots 69, leads by 3 heading into final round of Wyndham Championship

Local

Commissioners to hold public hearing on Reaper’s Realm rezoning request, consider future of haunt

Business

Blast-It-All celebrates 50 years in business