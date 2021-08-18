August 19, 2021

  • 77°

Area Sports Briefs: Salisbury gets volleyball and soccer wins

By Mike London

Published 11:11 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

From staff reports

Salisbury picked up its first volleyball win of the season on Wednesday by beating Albemarle 25-14, 25-8 and 25-11.

Katie Peeler had 13 aces and six digs for the Hornets (1-2).

Ashley Yang had six kills and five digs. Ava Morris had five aces and three kills. Brooke Cunningham had three aces and five kills.

Grace Blackwell had five assists. Mallory Link had five kills. Riley Peltz had six kills.

•••

A.L. Brown (1-1) swept North Rowan in volleyball on Wednesday 25-12, 25-18  and 25-17.

Hannah Wilkerson served for eight points for the Cavaliers (1-1).

HS boys soccer

West Rowan lost 2-0 to Statesville on Wednesday.

Luis Cruz and Jose Hernandez split time in goal for the Falcons.

•••

Salisbury topped West Stanly 4-2 on Wednesday.

Salisbury improved to 2-0 on the season with a hard-fought victory over the Colts.

The Hornets got on the board first as Daniel Cuevas found a streaking Brayan Avilez, who beat the keeper   to open the scoring.

West Stanly stormed back to level the match moments later to provide a 1-all halftime score.

Salisbury fell behind for the first time of the season eight minutes into the match as West Stanly converted a penalty kick to make it 2-1.

“We had every reason to hang our heads, and maybe even doubt ourselves, following a lackluster performance against West and facing a deficit in match number two,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “Every team is different, so I was unsure about how we would respond. To be honest, the final surge exceeded my expectations.”

Following a foul just outside the box, sophomore Carlos Henriquez sent a perfect set piece ball to Will Webb who converted the header to make it 2-2.

Salisbury continued the push and Webb scored his second goal of the contest on a penalty kick to give SHS the lead back, 3-2.

Just inside the 70-minute mark, Avilez recorded his brace on an assist from Webb to close the scoring.

In addition to the goal scorers, Salisbury got excellent play from Yatti Avilez and Bennett Clark.

Next u is a rematch at West Rowan on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Local golf

GARS members played at Rolling Hills this week.

Low ‘A’Flight player was Allen Hammill with a net of 59.45.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Bobby Clark with a net of 62.21. Low ‘C’Flight player was Bobby Miller with a net of 57.94. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Randy Lipe with a net of 65.16. Hammill shot a 71 for low gross, whileMiller won low net.

Four members shot their age or better .

Mel Smith, 76, shot a 72. Clark, 81, shot a 76. Ben Moore, 84, shot an 84. Buddy Barger, 87, shot an 85.

Hammill and Edgar Osborne eagled the par-5 14th.

Miller eagled the par-5 No. 18  hole. Linn Safley eagled the par-4 No. 13 hole.

•••

In McCanless Couples play,  Don Carpenter and Azalee & David Huneycutt captured first place.

Following in hot pursuit were Calvin Smith and Bev & Ty Cobb.

Crystal Clement had closest to the pin, while Bev Cobb had longest putt.

Print Article

Comments

Education

By 4-2 count, RSS Board of Education reverses course, makes masks mandatory

Local

Former Rowan Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Brady remembered as dependable, giving

David Freeze

David Freeze: A milkshake, tune-up and good conversation

News

Former councilman Kenny Hardin again fielding complaints of rodents in the West End

Business

Special cantaloupe concoction brewed by New Sarum pays homage to generous farmer

Education

Education briefs: RCCC Small Business Center relocates

Education

Partners in Learning holding special needs fashion show outdoors

Education

Sacred Heart starts classes

High School

High school football preview: West-Salisbury clash the highlight of Week 1

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager’s homer helps Seattle top Texas

Elections

Councilman David Post drawing on record of accomplishments for re-election

Nation/World

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

Nation/World

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Nation/World

Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake

Landis

Landis Fire Department temporarily halts operations because of positive COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow by three; Number, size of virus outbreaks grow

BREAKING NEWS

RSS Board of Education votes to make masks mandatory indoors for two weeks

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 18

Elections

State Board of Elections will determine county’s voting plans after Rowan board fails to reach consensus

Local

Spencer Police Chief Mike James running for Davidson County sheriff

Education

36% of Catawba College students vaccinated as classes begin

Nation/World

North Carolina’s federal lawmakers criticize President Biden’s remarks about Afghanistan collapse

Local

City to purchase new fire rescue truck, monitor status of pandemic for Cheerwine Festival

Nation/World

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift