August 18, 2021

Blotter: Aug. 18

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports:

• Carmel Baptist Church on Monday reported larceny from a building in the 2100 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $400.

• Two students at West Rowan Middle School were charged with disorderly conduct by disrupting students.

• A man overdosed Monday in the 100 block of Hallmark Circle in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported a larceny of a homemade trailer and a homemade cooker in the 4100 block of Goodman Lake Road in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $600.

• Matthew Gibson Taylor, 30, was charged Monday with assault on a government official.

• Heather Nicole Jones, 33, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institute premises.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A 14-year-old boy reported a larceny Tuesday resulting in a $200 loss in the 1600 block of West Park Road.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.

• A man on Tuesday was found dead in a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Innes Street from an unknown cause.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a stolen license plate in the 500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• T-Mobile on Tuesday reported $14,010 in cable wiring was stolen from the 2300 block of South Main Street.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a man threatened her and had a handgun in the 1800 block of East Innes Street.

