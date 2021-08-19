High school football: North at East football canceled

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan and North Rowan will have to wait another week to start the football season.

Their game scheduled for Friday in Granite Quarry was canceled on Thursday afternoon.

East’s new AD David Andrews explained that while East’s football team is healthy, many players are in quarantine due to COVID contract tracing from their classes.

North and East have different open dates, so the non-conference game is unlikely to be made up, reducing both teams to nine-game seasons.

North, which has about 40 players in the program, isn’t fielding a jayvee squad this year. East does have a jayvee team but was unable to schedule another opponent on Thursday.

North Rowan is scheduled to host South Rowan next week, while East is scheduled to play at North Stanly.