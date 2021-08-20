August 20, 2021

Blotter: Aug. 20

By Josh Bergeron

Published 7:54 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Ideal ATM on Wednesday reported the larceny of a $9,000 dump trailer in the 200 block of Peach Orchard Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday overdosed in the 600 block of Sides Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday overdosed in the 200 block of Crystal Creek Court in China Grove.

• Rushco on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 1100 block of Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 200 block of Bendix Drive.

• A woman on Wednesday reported credit card fraud.

• A man on Wednesday reported a burglary in the 1100 block of Kenly Street.

• Porch Conversions on Wednesday reported fraud in the 500 block of North Railroad Street.

• Walmart on Wednesday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported prostitution solicitation in the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• Family Dollar on Thursday reported vandalism in the 400 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Thursday reported larceny in the 800 block of South Church Street.

• Ryan Vincent Camacho, 30, was charged Thursday with escaping custody in the 1200 block of Camp Road in Salisbury.

• Jana Bailey Geter, 41, was charged Thursday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute as well as selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance.

