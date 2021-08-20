High school football: West-Salisbury canceled

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s football home game with Salisbury was canceled on Friday afternoon due to COVID concerns.

It was the same situation that occurred with East Rowan-North Rowan this week.

“We’re healthy,” West head coach Louis Kraft said. “But we just have too many players in quarantine from contact tracing to play.”

West still expects to play Davie as scheduled next week.

The South Rowan-Parkland and Carson-Statesville games were played on Friday.