August 20, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 20, 2021

“It’s the responsibility of this commission to think of everything to keep our
citizens safe.”

— Judy Klusman, county commissioner during discussion of rezoning for the Reaper’s Realm
haunted attraction

“Salisbury is so lucky because it already has all of the infrastructure you would look for in a city. It’s got restaurants, arts galleries, performing arts theaters. It’s got three colleges and a seminary school. Salisbury has the infrastructure of a town two or three times its size.”

— Victor Wallace, on 2020 Census figures showing population growth over the last decade   

“If you give us a year time frame, or even just six months, maybe it wouldn’t be that bad. I’ve driven around this whole area and there’s nothing open.”

— Sakelo Lilly, who lives at  an apartment at Eaman Park, which is going to be demolished starting Oct. 1 to make way for affordable housing

“This is a gold mine. It’s been hidden for years.”

— Lola Jones Baker, volunteer at RiverPark at Cooleemee Falls

“Once they found out how good our machine was and that we were selling our machines at a reasonable price, not an extraordinary price, we sold a lot of machines.”

— Tom Hess, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Blast-It-All business

“I always said I’d never become an attorney.”

— Sara Pross, daughter of two lawyers who changed her mind and interned with the Wallace & Graham firm under the mentorship of Whitney Wallace Williams

“I’m excited that I get to be part of an event that not only makes these families feel special, but also helps educate our community on how to be inclusive of all people.”

— Cassie Karriker, early intervention director at Partners in Learning, which is holding its special needs fashion show outdoors this year

“We want to have a full college experience for our students and for them to enjoy the experience of college. Our best chance of doing that is to have as many people vaccinated as possible.”

— Jodi Bailey, Catawba College marketing and communication director

