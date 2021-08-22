August 22, 2021

  • 84°

Library Notes: Find books for back to school encouragement

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 22, 2021

By Stephanie Reister
Rowan Public Library

This school year is starting with continued extra challenges and unease. Reading books from Rowan Public Library can help all ages get back in the groove of school.

For little ones, sharing fun stories about going to school can help them visualize what to expect and giggle about it. In “The Color Monster Goes to School” by Anna Llenas, the title character feels nervous about his first day at school. He doesn’t know what school is, but guided by a friend, the Color Monster has lots of new adventures, makes new friends, and looks forward to the following day.

Humor can also work for older kids starting a new school year. “Justin Case: School, Drool, and Other Daily Disasters” by Rachel Vail has Justin starting off third grade discombobulated. He didn’t get the teacher he wanted, he’s not in the same class as his best friend, and his little sister is starting kindergarten at his school. Readers will relate to his nervousness and misadventures.

Teens can find confidence in “Learning How to Learn” by Barbara A. Oakley. It gives advice on the best strategies for learning, stopping procrastination, and overcoming poor memory. Oakley also encourages concentration with tips for giving the mind a break.

Another good one for teens and adults is “Mastering Memory: Techniques to Turn Your Brain from a Sieve to a Sponge” by Chester Santos, 2008 U.S. National Memory Champion. Santos lays out his techniques for improving memory by focusing on their practical value to career and personal life.

“The Yes Brain: How to Cultivate Courage, Curiosity, and Resilience in Your Child” by Daniel J. Siegel informs that the brain has two states of being. The reactive (no) state makes people rigid, self-conscious, and on high alert for rules and consequences. The receptive (yes) state enables curiosity along with creativity and fosters resilience.

Seigel says that teachers and parents tend to trigger the “no” state in children, which allows teachers and school systems to assess and manage them. He contends that parents can nurture a “yes brain” counterbalancing mindset in children to bring happiness and success.

Enjoy reading resources from RPL to start off the school year, and remember that there are plenty to help you throughout the year.

Stephanie Reister is children’s librarian at the Rowan Public Library.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS quarantines climb to 10% of student population

Elections

Alexander drawing on architectural experience in seeing ‘the big picture’ in bid for mayor

Elections

Heggins looking to record, military career to push big ideas if elected Salisbury mayor

David Freeze

David Freeze: Another good day on the bike while leaving the Texas hills behind

Columns

Ester Marsh: If you’ve got knee pain, plenty of culprits could be to blame

Business

Rowan County lands three entrees in ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ competition

Local

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan at highest point since winter peak

David Freeze

Gotta Run: Police Chief Jerry Stokes

Education

RSS administration to recommend state COVID-19 testing program

Local

Horizons Unlimited kicks off third annual Rowan Creek Week with planetarium, touch pond

Business

Biz roundup: Food Lion No. 10 receives Novant Health wellness award

Lifestyle

Dynamic duo honored with distinguished citizen award from North Carolina Civitans

Education

District attorney’s office offers back to school safety tips

Local

Salisbury’s Redmond hopes to return to work helping Afghans; Lutheran Services also helping refugees

Business

Opening of second location in Kannapolis is a homecoming for Oxford + Lee co-owner

Local

For ‘Big 3,’ Next Generation Sports Academy’s focus is on youth improvement

Nation/World

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Nation/World

IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport

Elections

Redistricting activities heating up as court battles loom

Nation/World

Country singer Tom T. Hall dies at age 85

News

4 dead, 5 still missing after flooding caused by Fred

Coronavirus

Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in state

Business

State jobless rate inches closer to pre-pandemic level

High School

High school football: South wins; Carson battles but comes up short