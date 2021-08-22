August 23, 2021

Salisbury Police investigating overnight homicide on Carpenters Circle

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:50 pm Sunday, August 22, 2021

Staff Report
news@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Carpenters Circle.

Salisbury Police say they responded to a reported shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday at 817 Carpenters Circle. Officers located Gary Dionne Lowe, 39, who sustained a gunshot injury. Lowe later died after being transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Jesse Drakeford at 704-638-5333, or 704-638-5262 or investigations@salisburync.gov.

