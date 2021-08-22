Turners Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Revs. William and Patricia Turner of Salisbury, NC celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 14, 2021. They were united in marriage on August 14, 1971 at Fisher’s Memorial United Holy Church,

Durham, ‘NC by The Late Bishop Andrew W. Lawson and The Late Bishop Hudson Fields.

Rev. William Turner retired in 2002 after forty years of teaching at Livingstone College and Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Rev. Patricia Turner retired in 2002 after thirty-five years of teaching, 24 of which were in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

The celebration was held at the J. D. Aymer Center on the campus of Hood Theological Seminary, (from which Mrs. Turner graduated)) Salisbury, NC. The program consisted of the marriage covenant renewal, dinner, and entertainment. Bishop Greg Hargrave, President of the Western NC District Convocation, led the couple in the marriage covenant renewal. Special tributes were presented by their daughters, Melody Monroe and Monica Leak, and a grandson, Kenneth Monroe, all of Maryland. Also in attendance was granddaughter, Kendal Monroe. The Turners have another grandson, Kevin Monroe, Jr. and a son-in-law, Kevin Monroe, Sr.

