August 25, 2021

  • 91°

Four new Rowan County COVID-19 deaths bring total to 20 in August

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:00 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

SALISBURY — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported four new COVID-19 deaths among Rowan County residents, making the total 20 this month.

The new deaths occurred Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Wednesday. Both days saw two Rowan County residents die from COVID-19, according to state data.

The new fatalities bring the county to 336 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Rowan County remains No. 8 in North Carolina for COVID-19 deaths, behind Buncombe County, which contains Asheville and has seen 340 deaths.

Because of the spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19, August is on track to be the deadliest month for COVID-19 since January, when there were dozens of fatalities and 19 deaths in one week.

Regional hospitalizations, which cover 18 counties known as the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalitions, continued to increase in Monday’s update. With 773 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, Rowan County’s region is No. 1 in the state, just ahead of the Metrolina region, which includes Charlotte, at 750.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in the Triad region is 206, according to state data. That’s also worst in the state.

Individual hospital data reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hadn’t been updated Monday afternoon. Last week, data showed 21 of 22 intensive care beds occupied and 176 of 269 total beds occupied at Rowan Medical Center. However, Novant Health said it has plans in place that can increase the hospital’s capacity.

The number of COVID-19 cases on Monday since the start of pandemic passed 20,000, including 1,563 in the previous two weeks and 154 reported on Monday alone.

Tests coming back positive also hit 20% — a number that’s been steadily increasing and remains above the state average of 13%.

Vaccinations on Monday remained flat — 47% of all Rowan County residents with at least one dose and 43% fully vaccinated.

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

Local

‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker

News

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

Local

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

News

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

Education

School board moves ahead with rapid COVID-19 testing

Local

Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force anticipates making recommendation in next few weeks

Nation/World

Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism

Nation/World

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

Nation/World

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged after man dies at Salisbury hospital from stabbing

Local

Salisbury council candidates gather for informational session about city operations

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s Office: Salisbury man turns gun on himself after killing woman with shotgun

Education

Faith Academy starts inaugural school year in former elementary school building

Nation/World

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Education

Public speakers fill school board meeting with comments on masks as rules change for athletes

Local

Hero returns home: Seven decades after being killed in action, Marine buried in Salisbury

Elections

McLaughlin draws on 15 years with Secret Service, store owner experience city council bid

Nation/World

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

Nation/World

Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

Elections

Political Notebook: County boards of elections must allow voter registration for those on felony probation, post-release supervision

Crime

Video shows Pierce threatening police, planning to call in political favors during drunk driving arrest

Local

David Freeze: A good day with a strange ending

High School

High school volleyball: Cougars could be contenders