August 25, 2021

  • 93°

Full video: Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for driving while impaired

By Staff Report

Published 1:59 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

This is a two-hour video from Salisbury Police officer H.M. Lindquist’s body camera of Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce’s arrest for driving while impaired.

The video starts when Pierce was pulled over and ends when he enters the Rowan County Magistrates Office. It was one of eight videos provided to the Post after a judge ordered the release of footage related to Pierce’s arrest. The Salisbury Post and WBTV petitioned for the release of video footage captured during the incident. In North Carolina, law enforcement agencies are prohibited from releasing footage without a judge’s order.

Other videos provided by the Salisbury Police Department include body cameras from other officers who were on scene, dash cameras on patrol cars and footage of Pierce being processed at the Rowan County magistrate’s office. The Post is uploading Lindquist’s body camera in its entirety because it’s the longest of the eight and provides the most complete picture of the incident.

Pierce was stopped by officer Lindquist around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 near the intersection of West Innes Street and Statesville Boulevard after a person reported Pierce as a reckless driver.

Pierce’s driving while impaired charges are still pending in court. He’s next is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22. He’s being represented in court by the Davis Law Firm.

He was first elected to the Rowan County Board of Commissioners in 2012. Pierce won a second and third term in 2016 and 2020, respectively. As a commissioner, Pierce is one of five people who make decisions about county government’s budget, hire and fire the county manager and make other policy decisions.

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

Local

‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker

News

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

Local

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

News

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

Education

School board moves ahead with rapid COVID-19 testing

Local

Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force anticipates making recommendation in next few weeks

Nation/World

Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism

Nation/World

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

Nation/World

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged after man dies at Salisbury hospital from stabbing

Local

Salisbury council candidates gather for informational session about city operations

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s Office: Salisbury man turns gun on himself after killing woman with shotgun

Education

Faith Academy starts inaugural school year in former elementary school building

Nation/World

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Education

Public speakers fill school board meeting with comments on masks as rules change for athletes

Local

Hero returns home: Seven decades after being killed in action, Marine buried in Salisbury

Elections

McLaughlin draws on 15 years with Secret Service, store owner experience city council bid

Nation/World

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

Nation/World

Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

Elections

Political Notebook: County boards of elections must allow voter registration for those on felony probation, post-release supervision

Crime

Video shows Pierce threatening police, planning to call in political favors during drunk driving arrest

Local

David Freeze: A good day with a strange ending

High School

High school volleyball: Cougars could be contenders