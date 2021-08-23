Political Notebook: County boards of elections must allow voter registration for those on felony probation, post-release supervision

A three-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court entered a preliminary injunction Monday to restore voting rights to all North Carolinians on felony probation, parole or post-release supervision.

The ruling comes from a lawsuit brought by the nonprofit Community Success Initiative, an advocacy organization for incarcerated people. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are petitioning judges to strike down the state law that only reinstates the right to vote for such individuals upon completion of their community supervision outside prison. Members of the North Carolina Board of Elections and State House Speaker Tim Moore are the defendants in the case and can still appeal the ruling to the state appellate courts.

The ruling means all county boards of elections must immediately allow North Carolinians on felony probation, parole or post-release supervision to register to vote, according to a statement from the North Carolina Board of Elections. For the upcoming municipal election in Rowan County, Oct. 8 is the deadline to register to vote. The state board also says its attorneys are reviewing the decision and it will work to update communication materials and all forms and documents as quickly as possible to comply with the order.

It is estimated that the ruling applies to more than 55,000 North Carolinians who were convicted in state or federal court. In September 2020, the Wake County Superior Court ruled North Carolina’s felony disenfranchisement law violates the state constitution by conditioning the right to vote on a person’s ability to pay fines, fees and other debts. The court granted relief that allowed some voters to begin to register to vote.