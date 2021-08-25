August 26, 2021

  • 79°
Corriher Lipe Middle school assistant principal Paula Sloop uses a portable medical thermometer to check the students as they arrive by bus at the school on Aug 17, 2020, the first day of school for the 2020-2021 year. JON C. LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

COVID-19 clusters emerge at four RSS schools

By Carl Blankenship

Published 6:20 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

SALISBURY — Four clusters of linked COVID-19 cases have surfaced in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

This week, Landis Elementary and South Rowan High School were added to the state’s list of schools with active COVID-19 clusters. Landis has five staff members and two students who have tested positive. South has 13 students who have tested positive. There are also clusters at Southeast and Corriher-Lipe middle schools identified by RSS staff and not recorded on the state list yet. The district did not have final numbers for the clusters on Wednesday.

The latest reported clusters have already passed the number recorded during the 2020-2021 school year. In February, the district recorded its first cluster at Corriher-Lipe. Its second was at Granite Quarry Elementary School in May.

The state has not reported clusters in any schools or child care settings in the county outside of the district as of Tuesday.

Clusters are a minimum of five epidemiologically linked cases in a shared environment like a school. It means the cases were transmitted in a common location rather than five students in the same class contracting COVID-19 outside of the school.

District Marketing and Communication Director Tracey Lewis said all four schools are operating normally. The district follows guidance from the state toolkit on COVID-19 prevention and the Rowan County Health Department, Lewis said.

The district reviews positives and quarantines at schools every day, as well as the number of substitute teachers at each school. RSS administrators work with principals on appropriate staff-to-student ratios and has daily conversations with school nurses, as well as the Health Department, to confirm positives and advise quarantines.

Lewis said families at the schools and the Board of Education have been notified about the clusters.

During a Monday meeting, RSS administration told the board contact tracing and notifying families after infections is time consuming.

The board also mandated masks last week after quarantines and infections increased dramatically one week into the school year, doubling the district’s previous record high for quarantines. Unless the mandate is extended, it will expire after Aug. 31.

District officials expected quarantines and infections to continue to rise after the mandate because of the lag between exposure, infection and the appearance of symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises masks reduce the rate of COVID-19 transmission and mortality by capturing droplets containing viral material leaving the nose and mouth when everyone wears one.

Specifically, when children in a group are all wearing masks, the risk of transmission for COVID-19 is low. Students without a positive test do not have to quarantine if they were in contact with a COVID-positive student, wore a mask and the student who tested positive was also wearing a mask.

District-wide quarantine and infection numbers will be confirmed Friday afternoon, but the district reported 1,878 student quarantines and 94 student infections on Monday.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Local

Deaths from stings can be detected, prevented with testing, treatment

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event

Education

Livingstone’s track team races to help a family in need

Elections

In Salisbury City Council race, Jonathan Barbee hoping to increase young adult representation

High School

High school football: Pozyck sparked Raiders’ opening win

Education

Education briefs: RCCC adds basic security officer program

News

Virus straining NC hospitals: ‘We don’t want your business’

News

Bill to increase riot penalties clears North Carolina Senate

Coronavirus

COVID-19 clusters emerge at four RSS schools

BREAKING NEWS

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

Local

‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker

News

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

Local

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

News

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

Education

School board moves ahead with rapid COVID-19 testing

Local

Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force anticipates making recommendation in next few weeks