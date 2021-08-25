August 25, 2021

  • 91°
The Empire Hotel. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.

Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force anticipates making recommendation in next few weeks

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Members of the Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force say they anticipate making a recommendation for a final decision on the project’s developer within the next few weeks.

Both Task Force Chair Whitney Wallace Williams and Mayor Karen Alexander told the Post on Tuesday the task force is awaiting the completion of a financial feasibility analysis of the two proposals. The study is being conducted by Development Finance Initiative, a firm with the UNC School of Government that partners with local governments to attract private investments. The city has previously worked with the firm to conduct its own downtown study.

Williams said DFI’s study has been “the big missing piece of the puzzle,” and will provide a more comprehensive overview of the project’s feasibility. Alexander said the task force was told the study should be provided within the next few weeks. The firm has been receiving additional detailed information from both development teams.

Once the task force reviews the study, it will provide a recommendation to the Downtown Salisbury Inc. Board since DSI owns the property and has final say on the project. Both proposals involve a mixed-use design concept with retail and residential spaces.

The hotel’s location is in an Opportunity Zone. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Salisbury Historic District, listed as a local historic landmark and is eligible for historic tax credits.

In September 2020, the city ended its exclusive negotiations with Black Point Investments, which had been in negotiation with the city on the project since 2016. A task force was formed later that month to begin receiving and narrowing down proposals. Williams and Alexander say the process has involved several factors, including the study, a 90-day due diligence period and some merging of plans and modifications. Nonetheless, both say they are confident in how expedient yet thorough the process has been.

Alexander said she knows the long process can be frustrating for the public, but her personal experience as a private developer involved in real estate deals has shown how lengthy it can be.

“I have felt — having served on this task force all of this time — that the members who are part of this task force take their role very seriously,” Alexander said. “They have outstanding questions and comments when new information comes in. Having been a private developer and done real estate deals personally and for clients, everything in the process takes longer than what you’d want it to take.”

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

Local

‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker

News

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

Local

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

News

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

Education

School board moves ahead with rapid COVID-19 testing

Local

Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force anticipates making recommendation in next few weeks

Nation/World

Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism

Nation/World

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

Nation/World

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged after man dies at Salisbury hospital from stabbing

Local

Salisbury council candidates gather for informational session about city operations

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s Office: Salisbury man turns gun on himself after killing woman with shotgun

Education

Faith Academy starts inaugural school year in former elementary school building

Nation/World

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Education

Public speakers fill school board meeting with comments on masks as rules change for athletes

Local

Hero returns home: Seven decades after being killed in action, Marine buried in Salisbury

Elections

McLaughlin draws on 15 years with Secret Service, store owner experience city council bid

Nation/World

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

Nation/World

Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

Elections

Political Notebook: County boards of elections must allow voter registration for those on felony probation, post-release supervision

Crime

Video shows Pierce threatening police, planning to call in political favors during drunk driving arrest

Local

David Freeze: A good day with a strange ending

High School

High school volleyball: Cougars could be contenders