August 26, 2021

  • 90°

COVID-19 daily case increase Thursday among highest yet for Rowan

By Staff Report

Published 4:11 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

SALISBURY — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday was one of the highest ever in Rowan County.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 264 new positives in Rowan, which was more than every neighboring county and among the worst increases in the state.

Rowan County has 1,891 positives during the previous two weeks and 20,617 since the start of the pandemic.

NCDHHS data show 337 deaths in Rowan since the start of the pandemic, which was unchanged from Wednesday’s update. Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 819 on Wednesday to 837 on Thursday. Rowan County’s region is known as the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, and it covers about 18 counties.

The percent of people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine remained unchanged Thursday at 47%. About 43% are considered fully vaccinated in Rowan County.

Across North Carolina, there were 8,620 new COVID-19 positives on Thursday. It was the highest daily increase for the state since February.

Similar to regional hospitalizations, the statewide number on Thursday — 3,552 — is multiple times what it was one month ago — 957.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic is 14,272

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

COVID-19 daily case increase Thursday among highest yet for Rowan

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Local

Deaths from stings can be detected, prevented with testing, treatment

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event

Education

Livingstone’s track team races to help a family in need

Elections

In Salisbury City Council race, Jonathan Barbee hoping to increase young adult representation

High School

High school football: Pozyck sparked Raiders’ opening win

Education

Education briefs: RCCC adds basic security officer program

News

Virus straining NC hospitals: ‘We don’t want your business’

News

Bill to increase riot penalties clears North Carolina Senate

Coronavirus

COVID-19 clusters emerge at four RSS schools

BREAKING NEWS

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

Local

‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker

News

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

Local

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

News

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

Education

School board moves ahead with rapid COVID-19 testing